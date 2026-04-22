Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? NBA injury analyst's concerning update with Game 2 status uncertain

One of the most eagerly awaited first-round games in the 2026 NBA Playoffs has just been flipped upside down by a practice-room collision. Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Toyota Center on April 10. (Getty Images via AFP)

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant was ruled out of the Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers after a right knee contusion and his condition is still unclear and he might not play Game 2. Experts are saying that the 37-year-old may indeed have a much more serious problem.

NBA Injury Doctor Gives Update Kevin Durant hurt his knee in a practice session when he collided knee to knee with a teammate where a deep bruise in the area of the patellar tendon — a place just above the kneecap that is very vital to mobility and range of motion.

In an X post, Dr. Evan Jeffries, a physical therapist and NBA injury analyst cautioned that contact directly with a tendon may progress beyond a bruise on the surface to acute tendonitis.

"Contact directly with the tendon can cause a bruise but it can also cause an acute tendonitis," he wrote. "This can cause pain, swelling, and lack of range of motion"