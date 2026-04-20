Why Joel Embiid is not playing vs Celtics today. 76ers give exact injury timeline

Joel Embiid injury update: The Philadelphia 76ers entered their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics without their biggest star, and there is no concrete update on his return. Embiid is currently recovering from an emergency appendectomy after being diagnosed with appendicitis late in the regular season. The surgery forced him to miss the final stretch of games, including the Play-In matchup and Game 1 of the playoff series. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat (AP)

At the time of writing this story, the 76ers were trailing Celtics 58-79 in the third quarter.

Why Joel Embiid is not playing and when will he return? According to ESPN’s Jorge Sedano, the situation remains uncertain, and not encouraging. “It doesn’t look like we’ll see him anytime soon because he’s still dealing with the recovery from that surgery,” Sedano said on the broadcast.

“When we asked him about a potential return during this series, he said we’re not ruling it out, but again, this is something that is still sort of touch-and-go. He hasn’t even started basketball activity.”

No basketball activity yet The fact that Embiid has not resumed any on-court work is a major concern. It suggests he is still in the early stages of recovery, making a quick playoff return highly unlikely.

Head coach Nick Nurse also indicated earlier in the week that there is no clear timetable, reinforcing the idea that the team is taking a cautious approach rather than rushing its franchise player back.

Sixers facing uphill battle Even with a fully fit roster, Philadelphia would have faced a tough challenge against a seasoned Celtics squad. Without Embiid, the pressure only intensifies.

The 76ers, entering the playoffs as the seventh seed, now face the possibility of playing the entire series without their MVP-caliber center. While a deep series run could open the door for a late return, current signs suggest that may not happen.

At this stage, it is increasingly likely that Embiid’s season could already be over, leaving the Sixers to navigate the postseason without their cornerstone player.