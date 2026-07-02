Is LeBron James’ Cavaliers homecoming confirmed? Rumored meetings with team owner sparks reunion buzz

LeBron James has undoubtedly become one of the biggest talking points in NBA free agency ever since his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers was officially confirmed.

A fan claiming insider information suggests that LeBron James is strongly linked with a return to Cleveland. (Getty Images via AFP)

While several franchises are expected to compete for the 41-year-old legend, a recurring storyline gaining traction across the NBA community is a potential return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, his former team.

Did LeBron meet Cleveland Cavs owner?

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There has been no official confirmation regarding his next destination so far, but a recent update from a fan-based source has suggested that a potential LeBron James homecoming could be on the horizon.

ESPN Cleveland reportedly shared an audio clip from their radio show featuring a fan claiming insider information suggesting that LeBron James is strongly linked with a return to Cleveland.

They posted on X, “WE HAVE FAN SOURCES SAYING LEBRON IS 95% COMING BACK!!!!."

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{{^usCountry}} The clip included claims that meetings had taken place between LeBron James and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip included claims that meetings had taken place between LeBron James and Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. {{/usCountry}}

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"My sources have told me that Dan Gilbert and LeBron have met privately in his home for over 2 hours in the last 7-10 days" the fan said.

Championship over contract priority

The four-time NBA champion is reportedly open to leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and may even consider a minimum or reduced-value contract if it improves his chances of winning another title.

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According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, LeBron James’ next move will be driven primarily by championship pursuit rather than financial considerations.

Franchises like the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers have already surfaced in league-wide speculation, though no official decision has been made regarding his next destination.

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LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, is reportedly set to review all possible options before any final move is determined.

Contenders line up For LeBron

When it comes to a minimum contract, three franchises are reportedly positioned to offer LeBron James such a deal: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

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A return to Cleveland would represent a homecoming, as James spent 11 of his 23 NBA seasons there and famously led the franchise to its first-ever championship in 2016.

The Cavaliers, who recently suffered a heavy defeat to the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, could instantly become title contenders again if James were to return for a third stint.