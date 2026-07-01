Will Lakers retire LeBron's jersey? Owner Jeanie Buss's old interview resurfaces after exit
During eight seasons with the Lakers, LeBron James led the team to the 2020 NBA title and strengthened his legacy as one of basketball's all-time greats.
LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers appears to have come to an end, with the veteran superstar reportedly informing the organization that he plans to continue his career elsewhere and wants the franchise to move forward without him.
While his next destination remains uncertain, James leaves behind a lasting legacy in Los Angeles.
Lebron’s legacy at Lakers
During his eight seasons with the Lakers, the 41-year-old helped guide the franchise to an NBA championship in the 2019-20 season and further cemented his place among the game's all-time greats.
Given everything LeBron James accomplished during his time in Los Angeles, many NBA fans and members of the basketball community may now wonder whether the Lakers will eventually retire his jersey number.
Also read: Where will Bronny James play next season? LeBron James' exit raises questions about son's Lakers future
With his tenure reportedly coming to an end, questions are likely to surface about how the franchise plans to honor his legacy and whether a jersey retirement could be part of that recognition in the future.
Will Lakers retire the No.23 jersey?
Although the Lakers have not officially announced any plans to retire LeBron James' No. 23 jersey, a previously resurfaced interview featuring Jeanie Buss may offer some insight into how the organization views that possibility.
Veteran NBA reporter Mark Medina recently posted a past interview with Jeanie Buss, in which he asked the former longtime Lakers executive about how the franchise would honor LeBron James once his playing career comes to an end.
Medina shared the remarks on social media, writing, “Regardless of where LeBron James would end his career, Jeanie Buss told me in 2023 that the Lakers would retire his jersey following his HOF induction.”
Buss’ statement on jersey retirement
He accompanied the post with screenshots from the interview, which included Buss’ comments.
“The standard for having your jersey retired as a Laker is when a player is inducted into the Hall of Fame. I have absolutely no doubt that LeBron will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame. When he does so, then we will retire his jersey. Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired. No doubt about it,” read Buss’ response.
Although Jeanie Buss is no longer the majority owner following her family's sale of a controlling stake in the franchise last October, her previous comments suggest that retiring LeBron James' No. 23 jersey remains a realistic possibility.
Also read: LeBron James decides to leave Los Angeles Lakers, to play elsewhere in 2026-27 NBA season
However, any such honor would likely come after the NBA icon is inducted into the Hall of Fame, leaving the door open for the Lakers to formally recognize his contributions to the franchise in the future.
Lakers’ tribute to Lebron
The Lakers paid tribute to LeBron James with an emotional farewell statement on Tuesday after news of his departure became official.
“LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history. We will always be grateful for his eight years with the Lakers - including the title he led us to in 2020, under the most difficult circumstances imaginable, and the countless records he broke in purple and gold. We wish him the best in his future, both on and off the court. He will always be a cherished member of the Lakers family,” the statement read.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More