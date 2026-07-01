Will Lakers retire LeBron's jersey? Owner Jeanie Buss's old interview resurfaces after exit

LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers appears to have come to an end, with the veteran superstar reportedly informing the organization that he plans to continue his career elsewhere and wants the franchise to move forward without him. Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to LeBron James with an emotional farewell statement. (AP)

While his next destination remains uncertain, James leaves behind a lasting legacy in Los Angeles.

Lebron’s legacy at Lakers During his eight seasons with the Lakers, the 41-year-old helped guide the franchise to an NBA championship in the 2019-20 season and further cemented his place among the game's all-time greats.

Given everything LeBron James accomplished during his time in Los Angeles, many NBA fans and members of the basketball community may now wonder whether the Lakers will eventually retire his jersey number.

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With his tenure reportedly coming to an end, questions are likely to surface about how the franchise plans to honor his legacy and whether a jersey retirement could be part of that recognition in the future.

Will Lakers retire the No.23 jersey? Although the Lakers have not officially announced any plans to retire LeBron James' No. 23 jersey, a previously resurfaced interview featuring Jeanie Buss may offer some insight into how the organization views that possibility.

Veteran NBA reporter Mark Medina recently posted a past interview with Jeanie Buss, in which he asked the former longtime Lakers executive about how the franchise would honor LeBron James once his playing career comes to an end.