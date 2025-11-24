Is Mason Rudolph dating after Eugenie Bouchard split? All on the Pittsburgh QB's relationships

Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers.(Getty Images via AFP) Mason Rudolph subs for injured Aaron Rodgers vs. Bears, his 3rd Steelers start since Titans return. Post-2022 split from Eugenie Bouchard, he's single. Pittsburgh backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, who is subbing for injured Aaron Rodgers in the game against the Chicago Bears, on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers' star's absence puts a lot of weight on the shoulders of Rudolph, as he makes his third start in a Steelers uniform after rejoining them from the Tennessee Titans earlier this year.

As he takes up throwing duties for Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon, a lot of focus is on his relationships, especially after his high-profile split with former Canadian tennis pro, Eugenie Bouchard. Bouchard and the 30-year-old QB split in 2022 - ending their two-year relationship.

Has Rudolph dated anyone since then? Here's what we know

Is Mason Rudolph Dating Anyone? What We Know

Since the high-profile split with Eugene Bouchard, Mason Rudolph has not publicly dated anyone. A report from Yahoo Sports from October 2024 notes that as of that date, the quarterback was single. Since then, there have been no reports of Rudolph being linked to anyone - even in rumors.

Also read: Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game today vs Colts? Latest from Arrowhead Stadium

Rudolph has often been subject to dating rumors prior to his relationship with Eugene Bouchard. In 2020, he was linked to Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor star 2020. The duo was spotted having coffee at a coffee shop in LA and was photographed by paparazzi as they were leaving.

It sparked a lot of buzz, but eventually, Rudolph was linked to Bouchard later that year. Eventually, Rudolph confirmed their relationship in a post on Instagram in 2021.

Prior to dating Bouchard, Mason Rudolph was in a relationship with Baleigh Nystrom, with whom he attended Oklahoma State University. They started dating in 2014 and split around 2017. Notably, Rudolph played football for Oklahoma State University.