Is Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini row affecting Patriots' AJ Brown trade? Insider reveals latest on talks with Eagles
Adam Schefter said the Patriots have “0 plans” for Mike Vrabel to step down despite the ongoing controversy and scrutiny.
NFL insider Adam Schefter has addressed the row around Mike Vrabel and its possible impact on the New England Patriots’ reported trade of A.J. Brown. Vrabel has been accused of an affair with former The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini. Despite both denying the allegations, originally reported by Page Six, the controversy has caught on.
Speaking on 97.5 The Fanatic on X, Schefter stated that the ongoing Vrabel and Russini controversy has not affected the organizational plans on Vrabel's role or trade discussions between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles regarding A.J. Brown.
“I would say that right now there are 0 plans, for Mike Vrabel has 0 plans to step down, and I would say that as long as there are no other flare-ups or revelations or videos or pictures, whatever it may be as long as there’s nothing else, I would fully expect Mike Vrabel to coach next year. But are there gonna be more things to come out? I have no idea,” Schefter said.
He added, “Patriots don’t have any plans for him to step down today as we’ve seen in this particular situation. It continues to take twists and turns where you think the story may be subsiding, and it’s not.”
Latest On Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini Controversy
The Vrabel-Russini controversy began when Page Six published images of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini together at the Ambience Resort in Arizona, followed by older photos from 2020 showing the two closes.
The images went viral and created online backlash, including concern about the blurred ethical lines in source-journalist relationships. Both Vrabel and Russini denied allegations connected to the images and said that the interactions were being misrepresented.
Vrabel previously addressed the controversy saying: “These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable.”
The NFL reportedly treated the situation by labelling the event as a “personal matter.”
Despite the controversy, insider reports suggest there has been no confirmed indication from the Patriots organization that Vrabel’s position is immediately under threat.
Also read: ‘Slapped her…’: Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini scandal takes a new turn after NFL insider's pool party claims
How Does This Affect A.J. Brown Trade?
The Patriots have been strongly linked with A.J. Brown for months as the franchise continues searching for a proven No. 1 wide receiver.
Adam Schefter stated during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show:
“I think he knows where his future is headed at this moment. It will be a matter of the Patriots and the Eagles getting together to basically process the trade, finalize the trade, make sure it happens. But there is nothing that has transpired here, despite all the events in New England, that has deterred this trade from coming on.”
Also read: AJ Brown trade update: Why Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes seem like a realistic option now
Schefter further added, “I still think it is on track. I still think it’s going to happen. I still think it will involve a future 1, likely a 2028 first-round draft pick. I still think all these elements are in place. And I still think that once we get to June, these two sides will get together and complete a trade that’ll send A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots.”
The remarks suggested that, despite the controversy surrounding Vrabel, trade negotiations between the Patriots and Eagles remain active.