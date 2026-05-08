Is Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini row affecting Patriots' AJ Brown trade? Insider reveals latest on talks with Eagles

NFL insider Adam Schefter has addressed the row around Mike Vrabel and its possible impact on the New England Patriots’ reported trade of A.J. Brown. Vrabel has been accused of an affair with former The Athletic reporter Dianna Russini. Despite both denying the allegations, originally reported by Page Six, the controversy has caught on. Mike Vrabel’s ongoing controversy has sparked new discussion around the Patriots’ pursuit of A.J. Brown. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Speaking on 97.5 The Fanatic on X, Schefter stated that the ongoing Vrabel and Russini controversy has not affected the organizational plans on Vrabel's role or trade discussions between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles regarding A.J. Brown.

“I would say that right now there are 0 plans, for Mike Vrabel has 0 plans to step down, and I would say that as long as there are no other flare-ups or revelations or videos or pictures, whatever it may be as long as there’s nothing else, I would fully expect Mike Vrabel to coach next year. But are there gonna be more things to come out? I have no idea,” Schefter said.

He added, “Patriots don’t have any plans for him to step down today as we’ve seen in this particular situation. It continues to take twists and turns where you think the story may be subsiding, and it’s not.”