'It's pretty clear': Indiana Pacers coach provides crucial update on Tyrese Haliburton's injury after Game 5 defeat

The Indiana Pacers suffered a 109-120 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals; however, it was Tyrese Haliburton's fitness which became a big concern for them. Haliburton, battling through an injury, had a tough outing in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The Pacers’ All-Star guard missed all six of his field-goal attempts, finishing with just four points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 34 minutes of action as Indiana fell 120-109 to the hosts. Tyrese Haliburton was battling tightness in his right calf during Game 5(Getty Images via AFP)

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed after the Game 5 that Haliburton wasn't 100 per cent but he is confident that he will make it to the next game.

"He's not 100 per cent. It's pretty clear. But I don't think he's going to miss the next game.

"We were concerned at halftime. He insisted on playing. I thought he made a lot of really good things happen in the second half. But he's not 100 percent. There's a lot of guys in this series that aren't."

According to ESPN, at halftime, Haliburton was battling tightness in his right calf — the same leg where he had previously suffered an ankle injury.

Before Monday’s game, Haliburton was averaging 17.8 points, 7.5 assists, and 6 rebounds per outing in the Finals. He was the one who delivered the decisive blow in Game 1, draining a clutch jump shot to silence the Thunder crowd and lift the Pacers to a dramatic 111-110 road win.

'I've worked my whole life to be here': Haliburton

Meanwhile, Haliburton discussed sitting out the remainder of the game with head coach Rick Carlisle at half-time but eventually returned after the break.

"It's the Finals, man. I've worked my whole life to be here and I want to be out there to compete, help my teammates any way I can," Haliburton said.

"I was not great tonight by any means, but it's not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play. It is what it is. Got to be ready to go for game six," he added.