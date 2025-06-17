Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
'It's pretty clear': Indiana Pacers coach provides crucial update on Tyrese Haliburton's injury after Game 5 defeat

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 17, 2025 11:34 AM IST

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle confirmed after the Game 5 that Haliburton wasn't 100 per cent but he is confident that he will make it to the next game.

The Indiana Pacers suffered a 109-120 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals; however, it was Tyrese Haliburton's fitness which became a big concern for them. Haliburton, battling through an injury, had a tough outing in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The Pacers’ All-Star guard missed all six of his field-goal attempts, finishing with just four points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 34 minutes of action as Indiana fell 120-109 to the hosts.

Tyrese Haliburton was battling tightness in his right calf during Game 5(Getty Images via AFP)
Tyrese Haliburton was battling tightness in his right calf during Game 5(Getty Images via AFP)

"He's not 100 per cent. It's pretty clear. But I don't think he's going to miss the next game.

"We were concerned at halftime. He insisted on playing. I thought he made a lot of really good things happen in the second half. But he's not 100 percent. There's a lot of guys in this series that aren't."

According to ESPN, at halftime, Haliburton was battling tightness in his right calf — the same leg where he had previously suffered an ankle injury. 

Before Monday’s game, Haliburton was averaging 17.8 points, 7.5 assists, and 6 rebounds per outing in the Finals. He was the one who delivered the decisive blow in Game 1, draining a clutch jump shot to silence the Thunder crowd and lift the Pacers to a dramatic 111-110 road win.

'I've worked my whole life to be here': Haliburton

Meanwhile, Haliburton discussed sitting out the remainder of the game with head coach Rick Carlisle at half-time but eventually returned after the break.

"It's the Finals, man. I've worked my whole life to be here and I want to be out there to compete, help my teammates any way I can," Haliburton said.

"I was not great tonight by any means, but it's not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play. It is what it is. Got to be ready to go for game six," he added.

