Jaguars show warrior mentality in latest win that has them poised for AFC playoffs Jaguars show warrior mentality in latest win that has them poised for AFC playoffs JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s best win of its surprising season transpired at Indianapolis.

Not only did the Jaguars play without three starters, including two offensive linemen, they had a handful of players dealing with illness. They fell behind 10-0 in their second consecutive road game — they were coming off a huge victory at Denver — and were dealt the kind of early game adversity that would have caused recent iterations of this franchise to crumble.

The Jaguars rallied to win 23-17, their seventh consecutive victory, and showed just how ready they are for anything that comes their way in the postseason.

“That’s the warrior mentality we’ve been talking about for quite some time,” coach Liam Coen said Monday. “Getting the job done regardless. That’s what I’m proud of. No excuses. No flinch. No blink. Just keep competing. … I thought it was a gritty win for our guys.”

Jacksonville can clinch the AFC South title for the third time in nine years with a victory against Tennessee on Sunday. Although still in the hunt for the top seed in the conference, the Jaguars more likely will be trying to secure the No. 3 seed and a home playoff game in the wild-card round.

To earn the No. 1 spot and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, they would need to win and have Denver and New England both lose at home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami, respectively. The Broncos and Patriots are touchdown-plus favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

“Having a home game, especially having a home playoff game, obviously we love that,” defensive end Travon Walker said. “We really need that. As far as the atmosphere, there’s nothing like once you get into the playoffs, a home game and the crowd’s just electrifying.”

It’s within reach for a franchise that finished 4-13 a year ago and had dropped 18 of its last 23 games before Coen arrived last January.

“It’s been lots of glimpses,” receiver Parker Washington said. “It’s just been cool to have this staff push us to be better and it’s just cool to see where we’re at now. … We’ve come a long way and we’re just going to keep building on that.”

The Jaguars were 7 of 14 on third down against Indy, raising their total to 26 of 53 in their last four games. The results are a combination of Lawrence having a fairly clean pocket, making accurate throws and scrambling for yardage when things do break down.

Trick plays have been a bust for Jacksonville this season. There was the halfback throwback pass at Las Vegas in which Travis Etienne short-hopped the throw to Lawrence, who scooped it nicely and then threw incomplete to Brian Thomas Jr.

Etienne was involved in the latest one, too. He bobbled a pitch from receiver Jakobi Meyers on a hook-and-lateral play that ended up being a fumble — one of two red-zone turnovers for the Jaguars in the first half.

Parker Washington has consecutive 100-yard games for the first time in his three-year career. He finished with eight receptions for 115 yards at the Colts after catching six passes for a career-high 145 yards and a touchdown at Denver. Cornerback Jarrian Jones has been equally stout, delivering fourth-quarter interceptions in both games.

Tight end Johnny Mundt dropped his third pass of the season in the game against the Colts, a ball that slipped through his gloved hands near the 10-yard line. His drop number wouldn’t be bad except Mundt has only 18 targets.

The Jaguars hope to get C Robert Hainsey , RG Patrick Mekari , RB Bhayshul Tuten and DE Danny Striggow back this week.

1 — Number of times the Jaguars have won 13 games in a season, including the playoffs. They can get No. 13 against Tennessee.

Coen would like to see his team start closing out games on offense by running the ball, milking the clock and eventually taking knees.

/hub/NFL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.