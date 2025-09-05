Jalen Carter, Ben VanSumeren's status for Chiefs game uncertain amid injury and ejection concerns

The Philadelphia Eagles took a double blow within minutes of the kickoff vs the Cowboys on Thursday. First, their star defensive tackle, Jalen Carter, was ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. Only to add to their woes, fullback Ben VanSumeren went down while covering the opening kickoff. He had to be carted off the field. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being disqualified(AP)

Eagles fans immediately voiced concerns, especially since Jalen Hurts and co play the Kansas City Chiefs next week in a Super Bowl rematch.

Read More: Why Jalen Carter spit on Dak Prescott. Explaining Eagles vs Cowboys ejection row

Jalen Carter spit row

Carter was tossed six seconds into Thursday night's NFL season opener for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Philadelphia Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first snap from scrimmage. To make matters worse, the Cowboys scored on the opening drive on Javonte Williams' 1-yard touchdown run.

The defensive star's ejection removes him from the game. But his status for the Chiefs game will be NFL's call. The league's Personal Conduct Policy allows for further penalties, including suspensions, based on the severity of the act. Officials will likely review footage and imposes discipline within days.

Carter, 24, was a Pro Bowler last season after racking up 4.5 sacks among his 12 tackles for loss, plus six pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

Read More: Jalen Carter spit row: Fans mock Eagles star's 'Hawk Tuah' moment vs Dak Prescott, Cowboys

He slid to ninth overall in the NFL draft in 2023 after legal troubles cropped up around the time of the NFL scouting combine. While in college at Georgia, Carter was involved in a street racing crash that took the lives of a player and a staff member. He turned himself in and later pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving and street racing.

Ben VanSumeren injury

VanSumeren, who played in 20 games over the last two seasons and had 16 tackles, was taken off the field on Thursday. He likely sustained a knee injury. The Philadelphia Eagles will review his injury and publish an update later in the day, or by Friday.

(With AP inputs)