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James Dolan apologizes to Knicks fans after historic win, ‘ I’m sorry it took…’ | Watch

James Dolan has apologized to Knicks fans and delivered a message after the Knicks won their first NBA title in 53 years.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 02:57 pm IST
By Sumanti Sen
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James Dolan, who owns the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), has apologized to Knicks fans and delivered a message after the Knicks won their first NBA title in 53 years.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 13: New York Knicks owner James Dolan and president Leon Rose celebrate behind the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after their team defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Dolan, while talking with ESPN host Ernie Johnson, said that he was sorry the Knicks hadn’t won in over five decades.

“Hey, New York, I’m sorry it took so long, but here we are, and hopefully it won’t take that long again,” Dolan yells into the microphone in a video. “Yeah!”

You can watch the video here: https://x.com/Sleeper_Hoops/status/2066004286593814800?s=20

Earlier in the week, Dolan had said, referring to the WFAN studio, “I expect to win tonight, being as [when] I make predictions here they come true. We’ll win tonight and we’ll win the Finals.”

Dolan took over the Knicks in 1999. It was the same year hey last made the finals before this epic run.

The historic win

The Knicks initially trailed by as much as 16 in the game and nine points early in the final quarter. However, they charged back behind the heroics of Jalen Brunson, per CNN. New York won 94-90.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / James Dolan apologizes to Knicks fans after historic win, ‘ I’m sorry it took…’ | Watch
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