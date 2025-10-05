James Franklin's daughter's sweet gesture for Penn coach after UCLA loss - Watch

Penn State's 42-37 defeat to UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday has intensified scrutiny on head coach James Franklin, with fans and critics calling for his firing. Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (middle) looks on after defeated by UCLA Bruins 42-37 at Rose Bowl. (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect)

James Franklin' daughter's heartwarming gesture

Amid the disappointment, a touching moment captured hearts online. A viral video showed Franklin's daughter approaching him on the field after the game, offering a comforting hug.

Also Read: James Franklin's bizarre explanation of UCLA loss frustrates fans; ‘When will he be fired?'

James Franklin post-game

Addressing the team’s struggles, Franklin said, "We've got to tune out all the outside noise. I thought our guys worked hard at doing that last week, but obviously not well enough. ... There's going to be a lot out there to divide, divide, divide, and we've got to tune all that out and stick together."

He added, "We made mistakes today that we normally don’t make. Had a ton of missed assignments. Turnovers at critical times, penalties at critical times."

Also Read: James Franklin faces fire calls; but Penn State coach's contract and buyout a major concern

The loss to UCLA followed a 30-24 defeat to Oregon, which had already dropped Penn State to seventh in the AP Top 25. Despite hopes of rebounding, the Nittany Lions struggled again.

Reflecting on the team's lack of preparedness after the Oregon game, Franklin took responsibility, "Obviously, we did not handle last week's loss well. We also lost some players in that game, and then everything else -- travel, everything else -- we did not come out with the right energy to start the game. And before you know it, obviously they get a touchdown drive and an onside kick, and now you're fighting. They gain confidence, and we're fighting for the next three quarters. So, that's my responsibility, and I didn't get it done."