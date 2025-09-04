Jannik Sinner reacts to fan's bizarre idea to try stealing from his bag post-US Open match: ‘…my phone and my wallet'

Jannik Sinner had a bizarre experience during the ongoing 2025 US Open. The incident took place after he thrashed Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 in their Round of 16 encounter, when a fan was spotted trying to steal something from his bag. A fan tried to steal something from Jannik Sinner's bag.(Twitter)

The defending champion was busy signing autographs when a courtside fan tried to unzip a part of his bag. But the fan was caught red-handed as a security guard noticed it and rushed to intervene. Sinner could only shake his head in disbelief, as he noticed it too, and just walked away.

Jannik Sinner breaks silence

Speaking after his win against Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals, he was asked about the incident, and he revealed that it was a new experience for him. He said, "No, I haven't experienced that before."

"I checked straight away if he took something. I don’t have only rackets there. I have my phone and my wallet. But I feel like security is doing a great job.

"Especially on court, there is lots of security and I believe, especially at the big tournaments, they do an amazing job to make us feel safe. Even though new things happen like this, they make a great job," he added.

Sinner was in sensational form against Musetti, sealing a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win in the all-Italian semifinal. The win also saw Sinner become the second-youngest man in the Open Era to reach the semis of all four Grand Slam events in a single season. Rafael Nadal is the youngest, having done so in 2008 as a 22-year-old and Sinner is 24.

Commenting on his performance against his countryman, he said, "We know each other very well. We are from the same country. We have so many Italian players every time in the draw. I know here, there are many Italians, so it’s nice to play here. Obviously playing Davis Cup together and stuff like this, we have to take the friendship away for the match and then obviously when we shake hands, everything is fine. From my point of view, it was a great performance, very solid. Especially starting very, very well in the match."