Jannik Sinner's coach provides crucial update on injury scare before US Open final vs Carlos Alcaraz

Men’s world number one Jannik Sinner faced something of an injury scare during his US Open semifinal, as he was forced to take a medical timeout between the second and third sets, leaving the court to receive treatment after feeling discomfort. Jannik Sinner receives medical attention earlier in the US Open.(AFP)

While he said following his win against Felix Auger-Aliassime that it was only temporary discomfort, which soon eased, allowing him to quickly wrap up the remainder of that match, there were still concerns amongst fans that Sinner wouldn’t be in the best shape for tonight’s final against his great rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Ahead of that match, which is certain to be physically demanding and extremely taxing, however, one of Sinner’s coaches had good news, saying there was ‘nothing serious’ and that the team was ready for the final. Simone Vagnozzi, who is part of the Italian star’s team, spoke to Ubitennis and eased tensions regarding Sinner’s health.

“He was slightly bothered in the abdominal area at one point, but after treatment with the physiotherapist, it went away,” explained Vagnozzi. “I don't think it's anything serious.”

Team ready with a game plan to take on Alcaraz

He also revealed that the abdominal injury only affected Sinner for a small period of time in his match against Auger-Aliassime, and he was back to normal midway through the third set.

“After returning from the locker room, in the first game of the third set, he wasn't sure how he felt and didn't put much effort into serving. Then, he began to serve with more force, and it improved. Therefore, I think he is very calm heading into Sunday,” explained the Italian coach.

Previewing the final itself, Vagnozzi said the team were prepared for Alcaraz to throw something different Sinner’s way after the world number one’s success at Wimbledon, and that they too would be entering with ‘tactical ideas’ of their own.

“It will be an extremely difficult final, as always. I'm sure Carlos will try something different from the Wimbledon final,” said Vagnozzi. “Therefore, we need to be prepared. It will be important to have certain tactical ideas. Then, we must step onto the court calmly, ready to have fun and enjoy.”

Sinner suffered from illness when he last played Alcaraz, forcing him to retire mid-match in their recent contest at the Cincinnati Masters final. Fans will be hoping the Italian is fit and raring to go in pursuit of a fifth Grand Slam title.