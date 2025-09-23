Jason Kelce joins the Marching Ravens on saxophone, plays the MNF theme song- Watch

Former Philadelphia Eagles star, Jason Kelce, donned Baltimore colors as part of the pre-match broadcast for the Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions. However, it was not the players jersey that he put on. Former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce holds an instrument prior to an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions.(AP)

The elder Kelce brother joined the Marching Ravens - the Baltimore Ravens' marching band- and played the MNF theme song on saxophone. Clearly, Jason Kelce is a man of many trades.

Here's the video:

Kelce has been a regular feature of ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast since he hung up his boots on his NFL career. He signed a $24 million, multi-year contract with ESPN to feature as an analyst with the network's Monday Night Countdown pregame show.

This story is being updated.