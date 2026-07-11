Jayden Adams death probe: Did Bafana Bafana star die by suicide or food poisoning? Bizarre claims surface as fans grief

Jayden Adams, a midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and the South African national team, has passed away at the age of 25, only weeks after representing his country in the World Cup.

Jayden Adams, 25, has died shortly after representing South Africa in the World Cup. Mamelodi Sundowns and police are investigating the circumstances of his death. (X@jackson_rem)

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During the tournament, Adams participated in all three group matches for South Africa, which advanced to the knockout phase before being defeated by co-hosts Canada in the round of 32.

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams,” stated Gayton McKenzie, South Africa's minister of sport, arts and culture, in an official statement.

"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international."

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Police authorities in South Africa announced that they have initiated an investigation following the discovery of a deceased 25-year-old man at a residence in Schotschekloof, a neighborhood located in central Cape Town, on Saturday morning.

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How did Jayden Adams die? Wild claims surface

“The cause of Jayden's passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time,” McKenzie said.

"Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course."

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson informed AFP that the "circumstances around this incident are under investigation."

However, several people on social media claimed that Jayden Adams either died by suicide or food poisoning. Some even alleged that the player was going through depression.

“Reports circulating claim that Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away. According to the claims, Adams allegedly died by suicide at his home in Cape Town after being granted time off by Mamelodi Sundowns following his participation in the FIFA World Cup,” one person wrote on X.

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“According to reports, Jayden Adams passed away from suspected food poisoning after returning to his hometown in South Africa shortly after his team was eliminated from the World Cup. Sources claimed that the World Cup was Jayden’s first international trip. It was also reported that he had previously been involved in an argument with some individuals, although details surrounding the incident have not been revealed. Rest in peace, Jayden,” another said.

Notably, none of these claims are authentic as police probe is underway and officials are yet to issue a statement on the cause of Jayden Adams's death.

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Adams began his professional journey at Stellenbosch FC, subsequently transferring to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025, where he achieved victories in both the league and the African Champions League.

He was included in the South Africa national team that advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, and later received a call-up to Hugo Broos' squad for the World Cup, where the team made history by reaching the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time.