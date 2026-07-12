Jayden Adams' quiet moment during World Cup celebrations goes viral after his death;

South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, who featured in Bafana Bafana's run to the World Cup round of 32, has died, the South African Football Players Union confirmed Saturday. He was 25.

A resurfaced video shows Jayden Adams sitting quietly during World Cup celebrations. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

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The cause of his death has not been confirmed and remains under investigation.

Resurfaced video shows Adams sitting quietly during celebrations

Following news of Adams' death, a video from South Africa's victory over South Korea has resurfaced on social media. The clip shows Adams sitting quietly while his teammates celebrated the win.

The video has prompted widespread speculation online, with some users claiming it reflected a struggle with depression and alleging that Adams died by suicide.

However, there is no official confirmation to support those claims. Authorities have not announced a cause of death, and neither his family nor police have linked his death to suicide or any other specific cause.

One user wrote:

“Less than a month ago SA players were celebrating their win over Korea. With #22 [23] sitting quietly. Not dancing, not jumping. Just sitting there. Today Jayden Adams took out his own life after a battle with depression. Please check out on your loved ones.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another user wrote, “This is a prime example of depression in real life. You're supposed to be happy, you're surrounded by happiness, but you can't even be a part of it. It's real I suffer from it myself” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user wrote, “This is a prime example of depression in real life. You're supposed to be happy, you're surrounded by happiness, but you can't even be a part of it. It's real I suffer from it myself” {{/usCountry}}

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Others posted messages including “So sad. Rest in Power Jayden Adams. Fly boy, fly…”

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Also Read: Jayden Adams death probe: Did Bafana Bafana star die by suicide or food poisoning? Bizarre claims surface as fans grieve

Cause of death under investigation

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Further details of his death were not given, ESPN reported. “Cape Town Central police registered an Inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male on Saturday, 2026-07-11 at 11:06 at a premises in Military Road, Scotscheskloof,” Western Cape South African Police Service spokesperson F.C. van Wyk told ESPN.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

Also Read: Jayden Adams net worth, family: All on his partner's message and grandmother's tragic death before his passing

Tributes pour in

“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the FIFA World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage and distinction,” the South African Football Players Union said in a statement.

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“His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and the country at large. We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched. South African football has lost a gifted player, a proud servant of the game and a young life that still had so much to offer.”

Adams started two of South Africa's three group games and came off the bench in a 1-0 win over South Korea that sealed their place in the knockout rounds for the first time in their history on June 24. He was an unused substitute when South Africa was knocked out of the tournament by Canada on June 28.

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