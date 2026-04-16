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Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton getting engaged? Sighting at Joey Bosa wedding fuels rumors

Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton sparked marriage speculation after being seen together at a wedding.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 09:00 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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Rumors about Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton getting married started doing the rounds after the two were spotted at a wedding together.

Joe Burrow had suffered a turf toe injury. (AP)

The buzz was created by a clip of them together at Joey Bosa’s wedding. In the viral video, Ponton could be seen leaning forward to whisper something in Burrow’s ear. The athlete leaned forward to reply something for a brief moment. However, that was enough to leave the fans speculating that a marriage could be on the cards.

The clip received mixed reactions online

The two were rumored to be casually dating around fall 2024. After that, the pair was spotted at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, marking one of their first public appearances. Around the same time, they were seen at Met Gala after-parties, though both avoided public confirmation. After that, the couple was photographed for the first time in the streets of New York.

Also Read | Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce already married? Chiefs star drops massive hint

In early 2026, they were spotted at a Super Bowl party, appearing affectionate. March marked a period of break- up rumors for the couple. However, their recent public appearance has generated mixed response from the public. Joe Burrow serves as the starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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