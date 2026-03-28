Olivia Ponton backs Joe Burrow at Fanatics Event: Are they back together?

Social media influencer and model Olivia Ponton made a notable public appearance at the Fanatics Foundation flag football event in New York City, reigniting widespread speculation about her rumored relationship with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The appearance came just 48 hours after Ponton shared a “minor health scare” video on her social media, signalling a remarkably swift recovery for the 21-year-old star.

When it all started The rumors surrounding Olivia and Joe first caught public attention in June 2024, when the two were spotted together for the first time. Since then, they have made several joint appearances at high-profile events, each outing adding more fuel to the already blazing speculation. Despite the growing curiosity from fans and media alike, neither Ponton nor Burrow has released an official statement confirming or denying the nature of their relationship.

Recent update Recent observation including them leaving the Fanatics Flag Football Classic dinner and game together in Los Angeles, have fans debating everything from body language to whether this signals a more public chapter. Ponton, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model with millions of followers, has shared glimpses into personal challenges, including a “pretty hard” period and health-related content on platforms like TikTok, yet she bounced back quickly to support Burrow at the star-studded event.

Previously spotted The Fanatics weekend was not their first joint public appearance. Across the Fanatics Flag Football Classic weekend, Ponton attended the draft event in Beverly Hills, a party hosted by Tom Brady at Alba, an Italian restaurant, and was also seen leaving the prior night’s Opening Dinner alongside Burrow. El-balad Prior to that, the two had been seen together at Formula 1 Miami in 2025 and a Super Bowl party earlier in 2026.

Burrow is heading into his seventh NFL season, coming off an injury-riddled 2025 campaign in which he played just eight games, throwing 17 touchdowns to five interceptions, as the Cincinnati Bengals finished with only six wins and missed the playoffs.