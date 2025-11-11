Joe Burrow injury update: Bengals QB's return day revealed in bombshell report; next 21 days key

Joe Burrow injury report: The Cincinnati Bengals received some positive news. Their star quarterback, Burrow, could return following his Week 2 toe injury that required surgery. He is returning to practice on Monday in a limited capacity, the team announced. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on on the sidelines during the second quarter against the New York Jets(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Burrow has been out since sustaining a Grade 3 turf toe injury during a 31-27 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that gave the Bengals a 2-0 record to start the season. The 28-year-old was placed on the injured reserve and underwent surgery in September. Cincinnati was hopeful that he would return at some point this season, and the return date seems really close now.

Joe Burrow injury update

Burrow's return could be a big boost for the Bengals, who have gone 1-6 since his injury. Jake Browning and Joe Flacco, who was acquired from the Cleveland Browns, have led the team in the star QB's absence.

Joe Burrow will not practice on a limited basis. This move opens a 21-day window where he can practice with the team without being on the 53-man active roster. He can be activated at any point during the 21 days.

Joe Burrow return timeline

Cincinnati is coming off its bye week. Zac Taylor and co will next face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the New England Patriots (November 23), and the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving Day. Reports state that Burrow could be back by Week 13 - on November 27.

The toe injury has been another disappointing setback for Burrow, 28, already a two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year following a season-ending knee injury in 2020 and a season-ending wrist injury in 2023.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is a two-time Pro Bowl selection and currently the league's all-time leader in completion percentage at 68.5 percent.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)