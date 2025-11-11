Brian Daboll fire row: Why Mike Kafka-Jaxson Dart could actually work for Giants

The New York Giants have parted ways with coach Brian Daboll, a firing that is expected to shake up league dynamics. Mike Kafka will lead Jaxson Dart and co on an interim basis. Is it good news? Maybe. Daboll's firing comes as the Giants dropped to 2-8 with a loss at Chicago on Sunday. They blew a late 24-20 late lead, and players were visibly frustrated. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen remains in his role, for now. Mike Kafka will be the New York Giants' interim coach after Brian Daboll was fired(File/AP)

Daboll went 20-40-1 in his first head-coaching job in the league. He led the Giants to the playoffs in his first season and was named coach of the year, but has gone 11-33 since. His .336 winning percentage ranks 154th out of 166 coaches with 50-plus games since 1970.

“Look, you put everything you’ve got into it,” Daboll said. “You look at the things that aren’t where they need to be, and you try to fix them. Whether that’s changing things on the schedule, whether that’s different periods of practice, whether that’s changing little parts of the scheme, again, that’s where we’re at. We’re at where we’re at.”

Why Mike Kafka could be good news for Jaxson Dart

Dart, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 Draft, seems to be the face of the New York Giants. He has done well this season, in parts. The youngster has thrown for 1417 yards, 10 touchdowns, along with three interceptions. The rookie, however, needs some serious guidance, and Kafka could be his mentor.

Mike Kafka has never been a head coach. His top job has been as an offensive coordinator, and he worked under Andy Reid with the Chiefs. In Kansas, he closely coordinated with Patrick Mahomes.

As a former quarterback, Kafka understands the pressures a rookie like Dart goes through. He worked under Josh McCown in Tampa Bay before moving on to Teddy Bridgewater and the Vikings. This experience, plus freshness, can bring out a more dangerous version of Jaxson Dart, who doesn't have much to lose.