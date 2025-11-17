EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jordan Love returned from a shoulder injury to throw two touchdown passes, backup Malik Willis had one of his own while filling in and the Green Bay Packers ended their losing streak at two by defeating the New York Giants 27-20 on Sunday. Jordan Love throws 2 TD passes as Packers beat Giants 27-20 to end their skid

Love provided some heroics on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, connecting with rookie Savion Williams on a 32-yard gain under pressure on third-and-10 and finding Christian Watson in the end zone with 4:02 left to take the lead.

Many of the green-and-gold clad fans in attendance at the Meadowlands chanted, “Go, Pack, Go!” following Love's successful 2-point conversion toss to Emanuel Wilson.

The victory came at a cost, though, with starting running back Josh Jacobs exiting early in the second quarter with a knee injury. Jacobs was ruled out just after halftime.

Even without him, the Packers took advantage early of an opposing run defense that ranks 31 out of the NFL's 32 teams. They had 106 of their 128 rushing yards before halftime, including Wilson's TD run that ended the drive Willis finished while Love was sidelined.

Love, who hurt his left shoulder taking a big hit at the end of a run in the first, completed 13 of 24 passes for 173 yards and the TD throws to reserve tight end Josh Whyle and Watson. He was on target all afternoon, with several drops making his numbers look worse and threatening to derail Green Bay's offense.

Instead, the unit put up just enough points to overcome mistakes in all three phases, including two missed extra points and some ill-timed penalties. The defense that had been a strength in recent weeks allowed a first-quarter touchdown for the first time this season and could not stop Jameis Winston and the Giants from going on a 15-play, 85-yard scoring drive to go up 20-19.

Love going down the field in 3:20, finishing with the 17-yard TD to Watson, and Evan Williams intercepting Winston in the end zone with 36 seconds left allowed Green Bay to escape.

With Winston making his first start in 11 months and Mike Kafka debuting as interim coach after the firing of Brian Daboll, the Giants lost their fifth game in a row. Winston, who was nearly picked off at least three times over the first three quarters, finished 19 of 29 for 201 yards with a quarterback-sneak touchdown and a game-ending fumble, while Devin Singletary rushed for two TDs of his own.

Lucas Havrisik, taking over the kicking duties with Brandon McManus out because of a quadriceps injury, was wide right on his first extra point attempt and wide left on his third. The Packers lead the league with nine missed kicks, counting field goals.

Packers: LB Quay Walker left in the third quarter because of a stinger.

Giants: Rookie CB Korie Black left in the second quarter with a hand injury. ... CB Paulson Adebo was a late scratch after feeling knee discomfort in pregame warmups. Adebo has been out nearly a month.

Packers: Host Minnesota next Sunday.

Giants: Visit Detroit next Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.