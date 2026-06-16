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White House's vague response to Josh Hokit's Michelle Obama remark sparks more backlash

UFC fighter Josh Hokit drew backlash for repeating a debunked conspiracy about Michelle Obama. Asked about it, Steven Cheung only praised Hokit's win.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 12:35 am IST
By Shamik Banerjee
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UFC fighter Josh Hokit sparked a row after winning his bout at the UFC Freedom 250 White House Card on Sunday. In his post-match comments, he said, "Michelle Obama is a man," even as President Trump was seated on the front row,

Josh Hokit faces Derrick Lewis during the UFC Freedom250 fight on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC,(Bloomberg)

Michelle Obama being purportedly a man is a debunked conspiracy theory about the former First Lady popular on far-right social media. Naturally, the comments drew condemnation from many, including from UFC boss Dana White, who called it "nonsense."

However, the White House has not officially issued a response to Hokit's remark. Then, on Monday, when asked about Josh Hokit's comments, White House spokesperson and senior Trump advisor Steven Cheung issued a response that many called vague.

Instead of talking about Hokit's remarks, Cheung praised the wrestler for winning the fight against Derrick Lewis.

Also read: Josh Hokit's ‘disgusting’ remark on Michelle Obama creates huge uproar: ‘This is embarrassing and gross’

"Proving once again that the entire MAGA cult is nothing but trash. You really should write a book about their cult leader and how easily they are manipulated," wrote one.

“Easy solution here Jake. Michelle needs to sue Hokit, the UFC and Dana White for defamation,” said one. “Then through discovery she can prove she’s a woman with a simple vaginal exam. Then she’ll own the UFC. That’s what anyone who has been defamed to this level would do.”

Also read: Who is paying for the UFC 250 White House event and how much does it cost?

Dana White Says He 'Hates' Josh Hokit's Remarks

UFC President and CEO Dana White reacted to the comments by Josh Hokit in a text message to TIME magazine. He called it "nonsense" and clarified that he is against such "nasty and false things."

“I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White said in the text. “Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik Banerjee

Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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