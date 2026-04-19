Juha Miettinen crash update: What caused scary 7-car pile up during Verstappen's Nurburgring race? Video surfaces

A devastating seven-car pile-up during a Nurburgring endurance race left veteran Finnish driver Juha Miettinen dead, with the event immediately stopped and later suspended. Miettinen was 66 yeas old. Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, who was also a part of the race, reacted to his fellow driver's passing.

What happened in Nurburgring?

Juha Miettinen died in a crash in Nurburgring on Saturday(Instagram/Juha Miettinen)

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The crash occurred early in the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers, prompting a red flag and emergency response.

"During the first race of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers (18 April 2026), a serious accident involving seven competitors occurred in the early stages of the race. Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations," read the statement from the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nürburgring.

Read More: ‘You get a taste…’: What Juha Miettinen said before death in Verstappen's Nurburgring race crash

What caused the 7-car pile-up?

Initial reports suggest the incident may have been triggered by oil on the track, though officials have not confirmed a definitive cause. The crash unfolded at Klostertal, a fast and technical section of the circuit just before the famous Karussell corner - an area known for high-speed risk and limited margin for error.

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{{^usCountry}} Driver dies despite rescue efforts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Driver dies despite rescue efforts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Emergency crews responded quickly, but Miettinen could not be saved after being extracted from his vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emergency crews responded quickly, but Miettinen could not be saved after being extracted from his vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen (BMW 325i, #121), after he had been extracted from the vehicle; the driver died at the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen (BMW 325i, #121), after he had been extracted from the vehicle; the driver died at the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful. {{/usCountry}}

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"The other six drivers involved were taken to the Medical Centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition."

Read More: Max Verstappen gives health update after Nurburgring crash kills Juha Miettinen: ‘How dangerous…’

Verstappen reacts to tragedy

The race had drawn added global attention due to the participation of Max Verstappen, who later paid tribute to Miettinen.

"Shocked by what happened today. Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be," he said.

"Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha's family and loved ones."

Race abandoned, tribute planned

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Organizers confirmed that the race would not resume on Saturday evening following the fatal incident. A minute’s silence is set to be observed during Sunday’s grid formation in memory of Miettinen.

Nurburgring’s dangerous legacy

The Nurburgring, particularly its Nordschleife layout, has long been regarded as one of motorsport’s most dangerous circuits. One of its most infamous accidents involved Niki Lauda during the 1976 German Grand Prix, highlighting the track’s risks.

Nordschleife, known as the 'Green Hell' when it hosted Formula 1 in the 1960s and 70s, is a 20.8 km (12.9 miles) loop in the Eifel region of Germany. It was first opened in 1927.

The crash occurred during a qualifying event ahead of the Nurburgring 24 Hours scheduled for May, with one more qualifier still planned.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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