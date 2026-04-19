Max Verstappen gives health update after Nurburgring crash kills Juha Miettinen: ‘How dangerous…’

Max Verstappen shared an emotional message after the death of Juha Miettinen following a major crash at the Nurburgring. The fatal incident occurred during the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers, where a seven-car pile-up forced officials to stop the race. Miettinen's passing was announced hours after the crash. Red Bull's Max Verstappen after being eliminated during qualifying in Japan (REUTERS)

"During the first race of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers (18 April 2026), a serious accident involving seven competitors occurred in the early stages of the race,” officials said in a statement. “Following the collision involving several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations.”

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Update on other drivers “Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the paramedics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen (BMW 325i, #121); the driver died in the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful,” it was soon announced.

Authorities, however, added that all other drivers involved in the crash escaped uninjured. Max Verstappen was not hurt.

“The other six drivers involved were taken to the Medical Centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations. None of the injured are in a life-threatening condition.”

Max Verstappen reacts “Shocked by what happened today,” Verstappen wrote in a post on his Instagram story.

“Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this, it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be. Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha’s family and loved ones," he added.

Organizers confirmed the race would not resume on Saturday evening following the tragedy. "The race will not resume on Saturday evening. The thoughts of everyone involved in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring are with the bereaved family of Juha Miettinen."

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Who was Juha Miettinen? Juha Miettinen was a veteran Finnish amateur racer who tragically lost his life on Saturday, following a multi-car accident at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany. He was 66 years old and a well-known regular at the track, often described by fellow drivers as a mentor and role model within the racing community.

Miettinen was driving a BMW 325i (car #121).Despite being quickly extracted from the vehicle and receiving immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the circuit's Medical Centre after resuscitation attempts failed.

The event had garnered significant international attention because four-time Formula 1 champion Verstappen was also competing in the race as part of his own preparations for the 24-hour endurance event.