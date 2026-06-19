Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods never followed James Dolan’s unusual playoff advice

Stories around the New York Knicks’ landmark success are continuing to grow, as the franchise finally ended a 53-year championship drought and returned to the top of the NBA.

Jordyn Woods has now addressed whether the couple actually followed James Dolan’s no intimacy alleged guideline.(Jordyn Woods/IG)

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One of the more unusual narratives to emerge recently involves team owner James Dolan, who reportedly delivered a motivational talk to players ahead of the playoff push, during which he emphasized discipline and suggested certain personal sacrifices, including abstaining from sexual activity, to maintain focus on the title run.

Like many others, New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns’ fiancée Jordyn Woods reportedly wasn’t pleased after the team’s owner jokingly suggested a “sex ban” ahead of the NBA playoffs.

KAT, Woods ignore sex ban

What’s even more surprising is that the Knicks star’s fiancée herself has now addressed whether the couple actually followed Dolan’s alleged guideline.

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{{^usCountry}} “I heard about it and I can’t say that I abided by it… [Jim Dolan] really wanted them to win,” Woods said recently in the Pink Chair Questionnaire segment on NBC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I heard about it and I can’t say that I abided by it… [Jim Dolan] really wanted them to win,” Woods said recently in the Pink Chair Questionnaire segment on NBC. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Karl-Anthony Towns also confirmed that Jordyn Woods “didn’t like” James Dolan’s suggestion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Karl-Anthony Towns also confirmed that Jordyn Woods “didn’t like” James Dolan’s suggestion {{/usCountry}}

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“I’m a happily engaged man, I will definitely say, when I came home, and I told my fiancée what he said, she didn’t like to hear that one,” the Knicks star said.

He also admitted that he did not follow Dolan’s suggestion, adding, “I would say she’s very happy.”

Dolan urged playoff discipline, sacrifice

Dolan’s lengthy speech to the Knicks later went viral after players Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart shared excerpts on their “Roommates” podcast. In the remarks, the businessman told the team, “I had this idea that maybe you should give up sex for the next 10 weeks.”

The team owner also suggested that players should avoid explicitly framing it as a “no sex” rule.

Instead, he advised that it should be presented in a more thoughtful way, encouraging them to communicate their playoff focus and commitment to their partners, ensuring they understood the level of dedication required.

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Also read: When will Knicks visit White House: Owner confirms invitation from President Donald Trump amid Game 3 appearance row

“Go home, talk to your wives. Don’t tell them you’re not going to have sex, and don’t tell them it was my idea. But let them know what this is going to be like, what your commitment is going to be like, and how they’re going to have to sacrifice too,” said Dolan.

Additionally, Dolan reportedly offered to cover the cost of championship rings for the partners and spouses of every Knicks player, should the team go on to win the title.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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