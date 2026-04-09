...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton's relationship takes a new turn; Kanye West reacts

On Monday, Kim Kardashian made her relationship with Lewis Hamilton official by posting a video of him driving. 

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:42 pm IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian made her relationship with Lewis Hamilton official on Monday. She posted a video of the driver performing car stunts. This follows their recent family vacation to Tokyo in Japan.

Kardashian confirms romance with F1 star Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton with Nicole Scherzinger, Kim Kardashian with Kanye West in 2014

A 45-year-old confirmed her relationship with an F1 star on social media Monday. The reality star posted a video featuring the Formula 1 driver. Hamilton drove a Ferrari while Kardashian sat in the passenger seat.

This post marks the first official confirmation of their new romance. The couple recently traveled to Tokyo with three of Kardashian's children. Hamilton spent time with Chicago, Saint, and also Psalm in Japan.

Eldest daughter North West did not appear in the vacation photos. Kardashian shared the footage to showcase their high-speed life to fans. The star wants a stable life for her children and family now.

Kanye West reacts to his ex-wife's new partner

Kardashian spoke about the messy split on a popular podcast, Call Her Daddy recently. She said she did not feel safe emotionally or also financially. West once gave away five expensive cars during a manic episode.

Kardashian claimed his toxic behavior forced the end of the marriage. She felt sad for Davidson during the public attacks from West. Kardashian told host Alex Cooper that the situation was not fair.

By Prabhat Dwivedi

 
pete davidson lewis hamilton kanye west kim kardashian formula one sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Home / Sports / US Sports / Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton's relationship takes a new turn; Kanye West reacts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.