SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Donnie Freeman scored 20 points and freshman Kiyan Anthony added 19 in his first career start, leading Syracuse to an 83-43 victory over Delaware State on Saturday. Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo, scores 19 points in first start for Syracuse

Anthony, the son of Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, got the start in place of injured JJ Starling, who is out with a lower leg injury. No timetable for Starling's return has been announced.

Anthony made 8 of 11 shots to go with four rebounds and three assists.

Freeman was 6 of 8 shooting and made 7 of 10 free throws. He had five rebounds and four assists.

William Kyle III had 13 rebounds, six blocks and four assists. He scored eight points and Sadiq White Jr. scored 10 for Syracuse .

Freeman scored 13 points and Anthony 12 in the first half and Syracuse shot 53% on the way to a 40-17 halftime lead. Freeman scored six of the first 10 points for the Orange and they led 10-2 in the early going. A 10-0 run in which Freeman scored seven points made it 27-9 later in the half.

Midway through the second half another 10-0 run made it 61-24.

Ponce James led the Hornets with nine points.

Anthony scored 15 points in Syracuse’s opener, an 85-47 victory over Binghamton on Monday.

