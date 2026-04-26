Klay Thompson: Why WNBA guard Lexie Brown is being linked amid Megan Thee Stallion cheating row
After Megan Thee Stallion accused Klay Thompson of cheating, rumors linked him to Lexie Brown, but no evidence or confirmed reports support the claim.
After rapper Megan Thee Stallion alleged in an Instagram story that Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thomson cheated on her, a claim went viral on social media.
Multiple social media users started claiming that the Klay Thomson cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with Lexie Brown, the 31-year-old Seattle Storm guard in the WNBA. However, Megan Thee Stallion did not name the person Klay Thomson allegedly cheated with. No confirmed reports from NBA Insiders have confirmed the identity of the individual Klay Thompson was involved with.
Nonetheless, rumors on social media went viral big time linking Klay Thompson to Alexie Brown, despite there being no evidence or confirmed reports to that effect.
“Now where did y’all hear he cheated with Lexie Brown????” one user wrote.
“How is Lexie Brown in it???? That’s a wild allegation yall. Where is this coming from?” wrote another.{{/usCountry}}
“How is Lexie Brown in it???? That’s a wild allegation yall. Where is this coming from?” wrote another.{{/usCountry}}
How Did The Lexie Brown Rumors Originate?{{/usCountry}}
How Did The Lexie Brown Rumors Originate?{{/usCountry}}
The rumors linking Klay Thompson to Lexie Brown surfaced purportedly with an X account called Error. The account claimed that Klay Thompson cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with Lexie Brown.{{/usCountry}}
The rumors linking Klay Thompson to Lexie Brown surfaced purportedly with an X account called Error. The account claimed that Klay Thompson cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with Lexie Brown.{{/usCountry}}
The account claimed that Lexie Brown was allegedly posting about her messages with Klay Thompson on her Instagram Close Friends story. She purportedly claimed that Klay Thompson told her that his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion "is just for social media." They recently also started following each other on social media, the account claimed.
Also read: Klay Thompson cheating: Is the Mavericks star monogamous? Inside Megan Thee Stallion's shock allegations
Note: Ht.com cannot independently verify the claims. There are no reports or statements confirming the same.
Also read: Why Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson don't follow each other on social media
What Megan Thee Stallion Said
Just weeks after it was reported that Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson unfollowed each other on social media, Megan Thee Stallion made explosive cheating allegations against the Dallas Mavericks guard. She claimed that when she caught the Mavericks forward cheating, he allegedly told her that he "cannot be monogamous."
She wrote: “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got “cold feet” Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be “monogamous”???? b**** I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall”.
The dup started dating in July 2025, frequently making public appearances together. But in the last few weeks, they were not seen in public.