Klay Thompson: Why WNBA guard Lexie Brown is being linked amid Megan Thee Stallion cheating row

After rapper Megan Thee Stallion alleged in an Instagram story that Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thomson cheated on her, a claim went viral on social media.

WNBA guard Lexi Brown (L) Klay Thompson (M) and Megan Thee Stallion.(File Photos)

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Multiple social media users started claiming that the Klay Thomson cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with Lexie Brown, the 31-year-old Seattle Storm guard in the WNBA. However, Megan Thee Stallion did not name the person Klay Thomson allegedly cheated with. No confirmed reports from NBA Insiders have confirmed the identity of the individual Klay Thompson was involved with.

Nonetheless, rumors on social media went viral big time linking Klay Thompson to Alexie Brown, despite there being no evidence or confirmed reports to that effect.

“Now where did y’all hear he cheated with Lexie Brown????” one user wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “How is Lexie Brown in it???? That’s a wild allegation yall. Where is this coming from?” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “How is Lexie Brown in it???? That’s a wild allegation yall. Where is this coming from?” wrote another. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How Did The Lexie Brown Rumors Originate? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How Did The Lexie Brown Rumors Originate? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The rumors linking Klay Thompson to Lexie Brown surfaced purportedly with an X account called Error. The account claimed that Klay Thompson cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with Lexie Brown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rumors linking Klay Thompson to Lexie Brown surfaced purportedly with an X account called Error. The account claimed that Klay Thompson cheated on Megan Thee Stallion with Lexie Brown. {{/usCountry}}

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The account claimed that Lexie Brown was allegedly posting about her messages with Klay Thompson on her Instagram Close Friends story. She purportedly claimed that Klay Thompson told her that his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion "is just for social media." They recently also started following each other on social media, the account claimed.

Also read: Klay Thompson cheating: Is the Mavericks star monogamous? Inside Megan Thee Stallion's shock allegations

Note: Ht.com cannot independently verify the claims. There are no reports or statements confirming the same.

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Also read: Why Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson don't follow each other on social media

What Megan Thee Stallion Said

Just weeks after it was reported that Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson unfollowed each other on social media, Megan Thee Stallion made explosive cheating allegations against the Dallas Mavericks guard. She claimed that when she caught the Mavericks forward cheating, he allegedly told her that he "cannot be monogamous."

She wrote: “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got “cold feet” Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don't know if you can be “monogamous”???? b**** I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall”.

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The dup started dating in July 2025, frequently making public appearances together. But in the last few weeks, they were not seen in public.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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