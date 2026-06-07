Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 3: Check full list of rules as Trump attendance sparks buzz

The New York Knicks and the United States Secret Service have announced sweeping security measures for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, where President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

Fans attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals are being told to arrive at least two hours early, leave bags at home and prepare for TSA-style screening procedures (REUTERS)

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The unprecedented restrictions announced on Saturday include a strict no-bag policy, airport-style screening procedures and recommendations that fans arrive at least two hours before tip-off.

Trump, a devoted fan of the Knicks, said on Friday that he would be in New York for the inaugural NBA Finals game. This comes as New York prepares to host its first NBA Finals game since 1999, with the Knicks holding a 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs.

Read more: Knicks expect Spurs to come out punching as NBA Finals shift to New York

Complete list of key rules for Game 3

The security advisory was issued jointly by Madison Square Garden and the Secret Service and shared by the Knicks on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} In the notice, officials said the measures are intended to ensure "a safe and enjoyable experience for all ticket holders" during the highest-profile sporting events of the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the notice, officials said the measures are intended to ensure "a safe and enjoyable experience for all ticket holders" during the highest-profile sporting events of the year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The security guidance released by the Knicks and the Secret Service includes the following requirements: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The security guidance released by the Knicks and the Secret Service includes the following requirements: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. Strict no-bag policy: Fans are not permitted to bring bags into Madison Square Garden for Game 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Strict no-bag policy: Fans are not permitted to bring bags into Madison Square Garden for Game 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. TSA-style screening: All attendees should expect airport-style security screening before entering the arena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. TSA-style screening: All attendees should expect airport-style security screening before entering the arena. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. Arrive at least two hours early: Officials strongly recommend arriving a minimum of two hours before tip-off to account for long lines and enhanced screening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Arrive at least two hours early: Officials strongly recommend arriving a minimum of two hours before tip-off to account for long lines and enhanced screening. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 4. Limit personal belongings and do not carry prohibited items: Guests are encouraged to bring only essential items. Fans should consult the Secret Service's prohibited-items guidelines before arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Limit personal belongings and do not carry prohibited items: Guests are encouraged to bring only essential items. Fans should consult the Secret Service's prohibited-items guidelines before arrival. {{/usCountry}}

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5. No storage available for prohibited items: Madison Square Garden will not provide storage for prohibited items brought to the venue.

According to Reuters, authorities are also expected to implement additional road closures and perimeter security around Madison Square Garden as part of the presidential visit. Penn Station beneath the arena is expected to remain operational, though travelers have been warned to anticipate delays and congestion.

Information about Game 3 attendees should know before arriving at @TheGarden. https://t.co/p07lqLitp2 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) June 6, 2026

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Read more: Donald Trump's blunt reaction to reported $8,000 NBA finals ticket prices might irk a lot of fans

Soaring ticket prices for the Knicks game

The massive World Cup in New York has been overshadowed by the NBA Finals. Multiple ticket marketplaces like StubHub have reported prices exceeding $9,000 for some of the least expensive seats as of Saturday night.

Premium courtside tickets have reportedly climbed far higher as fans scramble to witness the Knicks' first Finals appearance in nearly three decades. According to Yahoo Sports, premium seats have soared to over $100,000 as of Friday.

Trump advised the aspirants who wanted to watch the game on court and said, “They can watch it on television. It’s sort of semi-free to watch it on television.”

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He added, “But that’s the way life goes. Now, if the game wasn’t a big, if the team wasn’t a big success, you could go very easily.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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