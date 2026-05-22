Kyle Busch cause of death update: What happened to NASCAR star? Details on serious illness, hospitalization

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch died at the age of 41 on Thursday afternoon after being hospitalized with a serious illness. The family had not disclosed the specific nature of the illness. His death was announced in a joint statement by NASCAR and his family. However, an official cause of death has not been disclosed.

Kyle Busch after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 at Dover Motor Speedway on May 15, 2026.(Getty Images via AFP)

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However, Kyle Busch had been dealing with a sinus cold that had affected his racing appearances. At Watkins Glen, his sinus cold was complicated due to the temperature changes in the cockpit and the extreme condition that grew inside. As a result of the condition, he called his crew for medical aid immediately after the race and had to get an injection on the track.

Most recently, the two-time NASCAR champion missed the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina due to illness and hospitalization.

Then later on Thursday came the confirmation with the statement from NASCAR and the driver's family.

"On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch," the statement announced.

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{{^usCountry}} "Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series." Video Of Watkins Glen Incident Resurfaces {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series." Video Of Watkins Glen Incident Resurfaces {{/usCountry}}

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The complications that emerged from the sinus cold at the Watkins Glen race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway was caught on the life broadcast of the race. He revealed in a post-race interview that he was having substantial cough.

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The driver radio caught him saying after the race: "Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel. He's the kind of doctor guy, tell him I need him after the race. Please."

His team then asks if he would like to go to the doctor in his car after the race. He replies: "I'm going to need a shot," he said, indicating that he would require an injection. The team then decides to send the doctor straight to the track.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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