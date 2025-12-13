Why Kyle Whittingham is stepping down as Utah coah. What's next for the legend?

Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Utah Utes watches his team against the Kansas Jayhawks (Getty Images via AFP) Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham is stepping down after 21 seasons as the head of the program. The 66-year-old's last game would be the Las Vegas Bowl Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham is stepping down after 21 seasons as the head of the program. The 66-year-old's last game would be the Las Vegas Bowl.

"The time is right to step down from my position as the head football coach at the University of Utah," Whittingham said in a press release. “It's been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years and I'm very grateful for the relationships forged with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here."

He further thanked his team and colleagues.

"The opportunity to guide so many talented young men as they pursued their goals—both on and off the field—has truly been a blessing. Thank you to the University, the Salt Lake community, all of Ute Nation and most of all my wife and family for your unwavering support that has helped make Utah Football what it is today.”

Whittingham leaves with 177 wins, eight 10-win seasons, and a reputation that stretches well beyond the field. His final regular-season game came in Lawrence, Kansas, where Utah rallied to defeat Kansas 31-21. A week earlier, he received an emotional sendoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium after an improbable win over Kansas State.

His coaching career will officially close on December 31, when Utah faces Nebraska in the Las Vegas Bowl. He is retiring.

Whittingham admitted he didn’t want his story to end with Utah’s 5-7 campaign in 2024. That season, which he called “frustrating… discouraging… [and] didn’t sit well with anybody, but most of all me,” pushed him to return for one more year. His instincts proved right: the Utes bounced back to finish 10-2 in 2025, earning a No. 15 ranking in the final College Football Playoff standings — the program’s 50th week ranked in the CFP era.

Though Utah fell short of a Playoff berth or another conference title, the season restored momentum to the program and allowed Whittingham to exit on a high.

Utah president Taylor Randall praised Whittingham for transforming the university’s athletic profile. “His impact went well beyond the victories on the football field,” Randall said, noting his role in raising the school’s visibility, supporting enrollment growth, and steering Utah athletics through major shifts. “We wish Kyle and his family the very best and he will always be a part of the University of Utah.”

Even before Whittingham’s announcement, Utah had positioned defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as its head coach-in-waiting. Scalley was included in staffing decisions and offensive coordinator hiring discussions throughout the last two seasons. Whittingham insisted this was deliberate, saying, “coach Scalley will be involved in decisions going forward… because he's the coach in waiting.”

Whittingham publicly endorsed him months earlier. “It is a distinction he has earned… The culture and tradition within Utah football is a point of pride… we know that Morgan will carry on those traditions the Utah football way,” he said in July 2024.

A Hall-of-Fame Resume

Whittingham’s resume leaves little question that he’ll be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame. He surpassed Ike Armstrong’s record of 141 wins back in 2021, after Utah hammered then–No. 3 Oregon in front of a packed stadium. Former players have routinely described him as the standard for modern coaching excellence.

“What he has done is unbelievable,” former receiver Britain Covey said. Running back Micah Bernard called him “a legend.” Quarterback Devon Dampier added, “I love that guy… the knowledge he gave me about the game, I appreciate him for giving me this opportunity.”

What's Next For Kyle Whittingham

Whittingham will not be leaving the university entirely. Under his final contract, he’ll move into a two-year role as “special assistant” to the athletic department. The position comes with a salary of $3.45 million per year and includes responsibilities such as consulting, fundraising, and donor engagement.