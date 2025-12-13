‘Kyle Whittingham to Michigan…’: Blockbuster move predicted amid Sherrone Moore-Paige Shiver saga

Kyle Whittingham head coach of the Utah Utes talks into his headset during the second half of their game against the Brigham Young Cougars(Getty Images via AFP) Kyle Whittingham is stepping down as Utah coach after the Las Vegas Bowl on December 31 Kyle Whittingham is stepping down as Utah coach after the Las Vegas Bowl on December 31. While the 66-year-old will serve as a special assistant in Utah, a blockbuster move made rounds on social media, linking the winningest coach to Michigan. This comes as the Wolverines fired Sherrone Moore for having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer, who The New York Post identified as his executive assistant Paige Shiver.

Moore was charged with three crimes on Friday, including felony home invasion and stalking.

Whittingham, who served as coach of the Utes for 21 seasons and secured 177 wins, said: “The time is right to step down from my position as the head football coach at the University of Utah. It's been an honor and a privilege to lead the program for the past 21 years, and I'm very grateful for the relationships forged with all the players and assistant coaches that have worked so hard and proudly worn the drum and feather during our time here.”

"The opportunity to guide so many talented young men as they pursued their goals - both on and off the field - has truly been a blessing."

Whittingham finished with a winning record in 18 of his 21 seasons, including a 10-2 mark this season. He was the national Coach of the Year in 2008 after leading Utah to a 13-0 mark and Sugar Bowl victory over Alabama to finish with a No. 2 ranking.

While a potential Michigan move seems far-fetched, fans want that. According to the Athletic’s Stewart Mandel, Whittingham could be interested in other opportunities. He had eight 10-win seasons and an 11-6 record in bowl games. His first career victory came in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2005, when Utah completed a 12-0 season after Urban Meyer had departed the school for the Florida gig. Whittingham had been the defensive coordinator.

He was the second-longest-tenured coach behind Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, who recently announced he was returning for a 28th season in 2026.

"The legacy that Kyle Whittingham leaves distinguishes him as one of the most impactful figures in the history of Utah Athletics," Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said. “As the head coach or as an assistant, Coach Whitt played a pivotal role in the most historic and successful seasons in program history and established championship expectations. Perhaps more importantly, he established a legacy of tremendous character, integrity and class. Kyle Whittingham will forever be appreciated and cherished for his leadership and achievements with Utah Football.”

(With inputs from Reuters)