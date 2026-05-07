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Lakers fans question team's call to start Austin Reaves in Game 1 vs OKC; ‘he's not himself.’

The Lakers lost their playoff opener despite LeBron James scoring 27 points, while Austin Reaves struggled badly with just 8 points on 3-of-16 shooting.

Published on: May 07, 2026 11:01 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their second-round NBA playoff opener Tuesday night. LeBron James played very well and scored twenty-seven points in the game. The Lakers defense also held Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to eighteen points.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) on the court in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

But Austin Reaves struggled deeply and scored only eight points for the team. He made just three of his sixteen shots during the tough loss.

His dangerous shooting weapon completely deserted him on the court. He struggled to find any open space against the tough Thunder defenders. The young guard made only one field goal in the first half.

Reaves scored just eight points in his 36 minutes on the court, failing to convert all of his five 3-point attempts.

Angry Lakers fans question coach JJ Redick over lineup decisions

Fans are questioning head coach JJ Redick for starting Reaves. Reaves recently missed several games due to a painful oblique injury.

One fan posted on social media: “Austin Reaves is not himself. Obviously hurt.”

Doncic is still recovering from a grade two left hamstring strain. The team needs Reaves to find his offensive game before Game 2. They cannot afford another poor night from their young guard on Thursday. He will have a great chance to redeem himself very soon. The coaching staff must decide if they will keep him starting.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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Home / Sports / US Sports / Lakers fans question team's call to start Austin Reaves in Game 1 vs OKC; ‘he's not himself.’
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