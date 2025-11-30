Lane Kiffin has made LSU decision after key meeting; has one condition for Ole Miss exit

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin celebrates with fans after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Lane Kiffin might be leaving Ole Miss for good. The 50-year-old has reportedly made a decision after his meeting at the UM chancellor's home Lane Kiffin might be leaving Ole Miss for good. The 50-year-old has reportedly made a decision after his meeting at the UM chancellor's home on Saturday, but has one condition for LSU. It is unclear if the Tigers are ready to meet his only demand.

Kiffin, who indicated on Friday that a decision could be announced this weekend, was a part of several meetings on Saturday. Yahoo Sports college football insider Ross Dellenger reported that AD Keith Carter and Lane Kiffin left the residence without speaking with reporters.

“Lane Kiffin's future hangs in doubt after a meeting at the UM chancellor's home over whether he may continue to coach despite intentions to leave for LSU, sources tell Yahoo Sports,” Dellenger posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. "Vehicles belonging to Kiffin & AD Keith Carter were seen leaving at 6:45."

The insider added that LSU is certain that Kiffin would join them. However, his decision is a bit delayed.

"LSU officials believe they hold Kiffin’s commitment to be their next coach, though his desire to continue coaching Ole Miss in the postseason is a snag delaying the formalization of the move, sources tell Yahoo Sports," Dellenger added.

Kiffin, per several reports, is expected to move to Baton Rouge. LSU has reportedly offered him a seven-year deal that could be worth close to $100 million.

“I feel like I've got to. There's a lot [that goes] into it. It's a hard decision. You guys have them all the time. You've got to make decisions about jobs you take and where you move, and we get paid a lot, so I understand we're under a lot of spotlight and scrutiny,” Kiffin said on Friday.

Dellenger added that Ole Miss is expected to keep Lane Kiffin from coaching in the College Football Playoff.

"There does seem to be an ultimatum this week: Sign a lucrative extension with the program or leave immediately for another job. If he chooses to leave, Kiffin is not expected to coach the playoff — a decision that school officials have arrived at over the past several weeks (not such a surprise given Kiffin’s actions up to this point)," the insider reported.