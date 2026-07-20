Le’Veon Bell update: Former Pittsburgh Steelers arrested in Canton, Ohio; Here's why as mugshot released

Le’Veon Bell, former Pittsburgh Steelers standout running back, was taken into custody in Canton, Ohio over the weekend, as reported by WKYC.

Le’Veon Bell, ex-Pittsburgh Steelers running back, was arrested in Ohio for child support issues linked to a Michigan warrant

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Bell was apprehended on Sunday afternoon by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, according to the report. This arrest is related to a warrant issued in Michigan.

TMZ has reported that Bell was arrested due to his failure to pay child support.

Here's what Le’Veon Bell said

Thomas Shaffer, Bell's attorney, informed TMZ that Bell is having difficulty meeting his child support obligations, which are calculated based on his NFL earnings. It has been reported that he owes over $50,000 in child support.

Bell was participating in an autograph signing event in Canton, Ohio, just before his arrest, as per TMZ. The report further said that the kid for whom he owes child support resides in Michigan.

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{{^usCountry}} Shaffer further informed TMZ that earlier this year, Bell utilized his entire $50,000 NFL pension to fulfill his child support obligations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shaffer further informed TMZ that earlier this year, Bell utilized his entire $50,000 NFL pension to fulfill his child support obligations. {{/usCountry}}

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A look at Le’Veon Bell's career

Le’Veon Bell achieved All-American status as a running back at Michigan State prior to being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

He played for six seasons in Pittsburgh, receiving first-team All-Pro accolades on two occasions, before joining the New York Jets.

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Although he signed a four-year contract with the Jets, Bell was released midway through his second season. He subsequently joined the Kansas City Chiefs, where he completed the 2020 season.

In 2021, Bell had stints with the Ravens and Buccaneers, marking his final year in the NFL.

Throughout his eight seasons in the NFL, Bell accumulated 6,554 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns. Additionally, he recorded 3,289 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

His most outstanding season occurred in 2014, during which he rushed for 1,361 yards and eight touchdowns. That year, he also made 83 receptions for 854 yards and three touchdowns.