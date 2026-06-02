Los Angeles Rams' jaw-dropping Super Bowl LXI odds revealed after Myles Garrett mega trade

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly nearing completion of a trade that would send two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse and a package of draft picks, reported ESPN, Monday morning.

The Browns are reportedly nearing completion of a trade that would send Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. (AP)

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Along with acquiring Jared Verse, Cleveland will reportedly receive a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round selection, and a 2029 third-round pick, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter's post on X.

While much of the NFL's attention on Monday centered on the anticipated A.J. Brown trade to New England, the Browns and Rams were quietly working on the framework of what could become one of the most significant defensive-player trades in league history.

Garrett trade boosts Rams’ stock

Following the emergence of the Garrett trade reports, the Rams have quickly positioned themselves as the frontrunners to win the Super Bowl. The betting market has reacted swiftly to the blockbuster move.

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{{^usCountry}} Sports commentator Kay Adams highlighted that the Rams' Super Bowl LXI odds shifted from +700 to +600 at FanDuel Sportsbook following the Garrett acquisition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sports commentator Kay Adams highlighted that the Rams' Super Bowl LXI odds shifted from +700 to +600 at FanDuel Sportsbook following the Garrett acquisition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside a screenshot showing the Rams leading the odds board, Kay Adams posted on X, “Rams were already the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +700 this morning. That was bumped up to +600 after the Myles Garrett trade on @FDSportsbook!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside a screenshot showing the Rams leading the odds board, Kay Adams posted on X, “Rams were already the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +700 this morning. That was bumped up to +600 after the Myles Garrett trade on @FDSportsbook!” {{/usCountry}}

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Los Angeles now leads the board, with the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills trailing at +1,000, while the Baltimore Ravens (+1,100) and New England Patriots (+1,600) round out the top contenders.

Rams’ relentless chase ends in blockbuster deal

The Rams were initially reluctant to part with Verse, but eventually became open to including him in the deal, provided the accompanying draft compensation was adjusted accordingly.

“Talks heated up in earnest shortly after this year's NFL draft. The Rams initially offered a package of picks in return for Garrett, but Cleveland held firm to its public stance of not dealing its defensive standout,” NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter and Tom Pelissero mentioned in ESPN article.

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The Browns were also firm in their stance that Garrett was not available, a message they reportedly communicated directly to Los Angeles. Nevertheless, the Rams refused to abandon their interest in Garrett.

Also read: Odell Beckham Jr's Giants move was once unlikely. Insider reveals how he 'earned' John Harbaugh's nod

Los Angeles reportedly continued to engage Cleveland in trade discussions, standing alone as the only team determined to acquire a player the Browns had previously deemed unavailable.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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