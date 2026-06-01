Odell Beckham Jr's Giants move was once unlikely. Insider reveals how he 'earned' John Harbaugh's nod

Odell Beckham Jr. is heading back to the franchise where his NFL journey began. After multiple reports on Monday indicated that Beckham was set to rejoin the New York Giants as a free agent, the team officially confirmed the signing. After multiple reports indicated that Odell Beckham Jr. was set to rejoin the New York Giants as a free agent, the team officially confirmed the signing. (AP)

According to ESPN, the Giants “were deliberate throughout the process of potentially signing” Beckham Jr. as a free agent.

John Harbaugh may have helped seal deal New York head coach John Harbaugh worked with Beckham during the 2023 season in Baltimore and the two have maintained a strong relationship.

After the announcement, NFL insider Jordan Schultz stressed that Odell Beckham Jr. was probably not simply handed a spot on the Giants' roster. Instead, he had to earn the opportunity.

“My understanding is Odell Beckham Jr. had to earn and prove his way onto the Giants’ roster, and by all accounts he crushed both of his workouts with the team,” he wrote on X, later mentioning the cordial relationship between the wide receiver and the Giants' coach, which may have played a decisive role in the move.

Another NFL reporter James Palmer also noted that the deal once appeared unlikely to come together. However, he suggested that coach John Harbaugh may have played a key role in pushing the move forward, helping pave the way for Odell Beckham Jr.

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“There was some thought that this wasn't maybe ever going to happen. That perhaps Harbaugh was helping create a more robust market for Beckham with his comments and the team not actually moving to sign their former star WR,” Palmer tweeted on X.

Beckham's NFL journey comes full circle The 33-year-old wide receiver entered the NFL as a first-round selection in 2014 and quickly made an impact, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after recording 91 receptions in his debut season.

He continued his stellar form with 197 catches combined over the following two years before a fractured ankle limited him for much of the 2017 campaign. After posting 77 receptions in 2018 following a contract extension, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

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He later had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins before spending all of last season away from the field.

During the 2023 season under Harbaugh, Beckham Jr. recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns. His return now represents a full-circle moment, bringing him back to the franchise where his NFL career first took off.