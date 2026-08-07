Luka Doncic's custody dispute escalates after ex-fiancée launches fresh legal action in Slovenia: Report

While Luka Doncic continues preparing for the upcoming NBA season, his personal life has once again become the center of attention.

The couple's engagement reportedly ended because of the long-distance nature of their relationship. (Instagram)

Following the end of his engagement to Anamaria Goltes, the former couple has remained locked in a custody dispute involving their two daughters.

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Although recent developments suggested the matter could be resolved peacefully, a fresh report indicates the situation has taken another dramatic turn.

Earlier this week, Goltes publicly stated that she hoped to settle the dispute amicably. However, according to TMZ, her latest legal move paints a very different picture.

Goltes' fresh legal filing

The report states that, after Dončić argued the case should be handled in Slovenia, where both children currently live, Goltes filed a $50 million child support claim in the country.

According to the outlet, $40 million is being sought for Goltes herself, while the remaining $10 million is intended for the couple's two daughters.

TMZ further reported that Goltes is also seeking to reduce Dončić's parenting time.

“We’re also told she wants to strip Luka of some of his custody rights. Currently, he has the kids at least 2 days a week, and she wants to reduce it to one day a week," the outlet reported.

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{{^usCountry}} The filing appears to contrast with Goltes' recent comments suggesting both sides were working toward a mutually agreeable resolution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filing appears to contrast with Goltes' recent comments suggesting both sides were working toward a mutually agreeable resolution. {{/usCountry}}

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Unless the two have privately reached an understanding—which seems unlikely given Dončić's reported effort to secure more time with his children—the new claim represents a significant escalation in the dispute.

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Also read| Luka Doncic's child support case sees new development as ex-fiancée Anamaria Goltes seeks dismissal

Offseason overshadowed by dispute

Dončić has spent much of the offseason in Slovenia and is expected to host several of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates there before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

However, the ongoing custody case is likely to remain a major off-court focus in the coming weeks, particularly as the basketball star prepares to respond to Goltes' latest legal demands.

The 27-year-old and Goltes share 2-year-old Gabriela and 7-month-old Olivia, ending a relationship that had lasted nearly a decade earlier this year.

Luka's jurisdiction argument

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Previously, the Los Angeles Lakers star argued that California was not the proper jurisdiction because both daughters reside in Slovenia, adding that he had already initiated legal proceedings there covering custody and financial support.

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According to TMZ, that position may have influenced Goltes' decision to withdraw the California case before pursuing her latest claim in Slovenia.