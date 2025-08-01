Madden 26: From Josh Allen to Saquon Barkley, 7 NFL stars who made it to this year’s 99 ratings club

NFL players who made it to this year’s 99 club list ahead of the release of Madden 26 have officially been revealed by the company. A highly exclusive honor, only a few players, based on their OVR ratings and skills, are included as part of the list each year. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up during practice at the team's NFL football training camp(AP)

“Introducing your official #Madden26 99 Club Class! Sundays Start Early! 7 Days Early Access Begins 8/7*,” wrote the official page of Madden NFL 26 on social media.

Here’s a look at who made the cut this year, as revealed by the official website of EA Sports:

Ja’Marr Chase (Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals)

SPD 95, STR 73, AGI 92, COD 97, INJ 92, AWR 99

Given Ja’Marr Chase’s ability to catch and block, it’s no surprise that the Bengals wide receiver managed to cut through the list.

Josh Allen (Quarterback, Buffalo Bills)

SPD 88, STR 81, AGI 85, COD 82, INJ 99, AWR 96

THE 2024 NFL cover star returns to the same list for a consecutive year. Impressive stats (98 stamina and toughness) along with his throwing skills helped secure Allen’s spot.

Justin Jefferson (Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings)

SPD 91, STR 64, AGI 95, COD 98, INJ 94, AWR 99

As the only other wide receiver to enter the list alongside Chase, Jefferson’s edge in scoring better marks in the passing category add to his abilities.

Lamar Jackson (Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens)

SPD 96, STR 63, AGI 94, COD 95, INJ 92, AWR 97

Formerly on the cover of Madden NFL 21, Lamar Jackson brings speed, mobility and impressive throws on the table.

Lane Johnson (Right Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles)

SPD 77, STR 93, AGI 75, COD 58, INJ 84, AWR 99

Initially drafted with the Eagles back in 2013, Lane Johnson helped the team to a Super Bowl victory during his time as right tackle. Johnson’s blocking stats currently cross well over 90 on the board, as reported by ESPN.

Saquon Barkley (Halfback, Philadelphia Eagles)

SPD 95, STR 81, AGI 95, COD 94, INJ 91, AWR 99

As the cover star for Madden 26, Saquon Barkley certainly takes the biggest slice of the cake this year.

Myles Garrett (Right Defensive End, Cleveland Browns)

SPD 87, STR 96, AGI 86, COD 71, INJ 92, AWR 97

As the final addition to this year’s list, Myles Garrett’s archetype falls in the category of being a power rusher.

All of these players have an OVR rating of 99.

EA Sports is set to officially launch Madden 26 on August 14. The Deluxe Edition can be pre-ordered to play seven days in advance.

Posted by Stuti Gupta