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Madden NFL 27 snubs: As Caleb Williams faces backlash, a Jordan Love petition is going viral

The official Madden NFL 27 X account announced that Caleb Williams will be this year's cover athlete, becoming the first Bears player to earn the honor. 

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 10:24 pm IST
By Ojas Jaiswal
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Caleb Williams has now been officially confirmed as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 27. With the announcement, he joins an exclusive group of superstar quarterbacks who have previously been featured on the cover of the iconic video game franchise.

Caleb Williams has now been officially confirmed as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 27. (AP)

The official Madden NFL 27 X account announced on Wednesday morning that the Bears quarterback had secured the cover spot for this year’s edition of the game.

First bears player on Madden cover

The Madden NFL 27 cover depicts Williams recreating his memorable throw against the Green Bay Packers. “The jump. The #Madden27 Cover. The future,” the Madden NFL 27’s tweet read.

Adding to its distinctive look, the artwork shows him suspended in midair as he prepares to release the ball, with the Chicago skyline illuminated in the background under what appears to be a nighttime setting.

The Deluxe Edition cover, meanwhile, showcases Williams in a separate pose.

The post claimed that the petition calls for Caleb Williams to be removed from the cover and replaced by Jordan Love.

“TRENDING: A petition to “Change the EA Madden NFL 27 cover athlete [from Caleb Williams] to Jordan Love” has reached over 100,000 signatures in just a few hours.” the post read, alongside a screenshot of what appeared to be an online petition showing 103,015 signatures.

Also read: Inside Drake London’s historic Falcons contract extension that makes him NFL's third highest-paid star

However, the claim surrounding the petition could not be verified, leaving questions about its credibility and legitimacy.

One of the fan wrote, “Should be Shedeur.”

Another added, “After one mid season lmaoo?”

One user questioned Williams' selection altogether, writing, “Has there ever been a less deserving cover athlete? Serious question.”

Another fan added,” Instead of putting the young talent from Caleb's class who took his time to the Super Bowl on the cover, they gave it to this flop.”

Williams lands cover amid curse fears

Not all concerns centered on Williams' credentials, as some fans worried about the potential impact of the notorious Madden curse. “Caleb on Madden already? Buckle up bears fans,” a fan wrote.

Nevertheless, Williams’ popularity soared last season as he helped lead the Bears to several crucial regular-season victories, secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, and advance to the NFC Divisional Round.

Also read: Myles Garrett-Rams trade may be much bigger than you think; NFL expert explains the 'lost aspect'

His selection for Madden NFL 27 also marks a historic milestone, as he becomes the first player in Chicago Bears history to grace the cover of the iconic video game franchise.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal

Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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