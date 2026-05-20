New Delhi, Indian-American golfer Manav Shah scripted a milestone moment for the IGPL after securing a place in the 2026 US Open, becoming the first player from the league to qualify for a major championship since the tour's launch last year. Manav Shah makes history for IGPL by qualifying for US Open

Shah sealed his spot through the demanding 36-hole final qualifying event at Dallas Athletic Club, where he produced rounds of 66 and 71 to finish at five-under-par and claim fourth place overall.

The finish earned him one of the coveted berths for the season's third major, which will be played at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

The 33-year-old has been one of the standout performers on the IGPL circuit this season, collecting three top-seven finishes and another tied-11 result in just four starts in 2026.

His consistency in IGPL has coincided with appearances on the Asian Development Tour and the Asian Tour, where he has continued to sharpen his game against international fields.

Speaking after confirming his place in the championship, Shah described the qualification as a dream achievement.

"Playing in a major is something every golfer wants. I've been working hard over the last few years and this feels incredibly special," he said.

Shah's qualification also adds to an increasingly impressive chapter for Indian-origin golfers worldwide.

Recently, Aaron Rai captured his maiden major title at the PGA Championship, highlighting the growing influence of players with Indian roots on the global stage.

Born to Indian-origin parents, Shah grew up in Bakersfield, where he developed his game on municipal golf courses before earning a place with the UCLA Bruins golf team.

He graduated from University of California, Los Angeles, in 2015 with a degree in Political Science.

Over the course of his professional career, Shah has claimed eight victories worldwide.

His biggest breakthrough came in 2022 when he lifted the Quito Open title on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica. It made him only the second Indian-American golfer to win a PGA Tour-sanctioned event after Arjun Atwal, who famously won the Wyndham Championship in 2010.

Competing regularly in India through the IGPL, Shah also earned full playing status on the Asian Tour via Q-School and recently featured in the International Series events.

The Dallas qualifier was topped by Peter Uihlein, while Tom Kim finished second and Cooper Dossey took third place.

Former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell also advanced to the major after successfully navigating final qualifying for the first time since 2020.

However, there was disappointment for several high-profile names, including Sergio Garcia, who failed to qualify and saw his long streak of consecutive U.S. Open appearances come to an end.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.