Top 5 Marc Johnson video parts that show why he was a street-skateboarding legend

Marc Johnson, the legendary skateboarder from the San Francisco area, passed away on Tuesday, leading an outpouring of grief in the American skateboarding community.

Legendary California skateboarder Marc Johnson passed away at 49.(@Bonesbearings/ X)

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As Johnson's death was announced by fellow skateboarder Louie Barletta via Thrasher Magazine, those old enough to be familiar with his work in the sport of skateboarding started mourning. While those who have newly associated with the sport discovered how great a figure Johnson was in the sport.

Johnson's cause of death was not announced.

Top 5 Marc Johnson Videos

Many interested in skateboarding have newly discovered Marc Johnson's talent as a skateboarder after the news of his tragic death hit the community. Johnson rose to fame in the late 1990s and 2000s with iconic videos of state skateboarding. His ability to combine technical moves with fun, cinematic ease made him the face of San Francisco skateboarding - what is broadly referred to as the "San Francisco style."

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{{^usCountry}} Here, we revisit the legend that Marc Johnson was in some of the iconic skateboarding videos. Some of the videos were made in partnership with skate equipment companies such as Chocolate and Girl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here, we revisit the legend that Marc Johnson was in some of the iconic skateboarding videos. Some of the videos were made in partnership with skate equipment companies such as Chocolate and Girl. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Produced in 2000 by TransWorld SKATEboarding magazine, this 34-minute film is one of the earliest video parts of Marc Johnson's career. Directed by Ty Evans and Jon Holland, the film also featured Mike Carroll, Brian Anderson, and Chany Jeanguenin. It is considered an iconic skateboarding film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Produced in 2000 by TransWorld SKATEboarding magazine, this 34-minute film is one of the earliest video parts of Marc Johnson's career. Directed by Ty Evans and Jon Holland, the film also featured Mike Carroll, Brian Anderson, and Chany Jeanguenin. It is considered an iconic skateboarding film. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Man Down (2001) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Man Down (2001) {{/usCountry}}

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The was Marc Johnson's first major hit video was with his skateboarding crew, the Tilt Mode Army. Released in 2001, the video featured creative street skating sequences with an iconic soundtrack. Other Bay Area skating legends, such as Jerry Hsu, Caswell Berry, and Louie Barletta are also featured in it.

3. Girl: Yeah Right! (2003)

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Yeah Right! was a groundbreaking 2003 skate film by Girl Skateboards, directed by Spike Jonze and Ty Evans. Marc Johnson’s part in Yeah Right! is considered one of the most influential street skate video parts.

4. Lakai: Fully Flared (2007)

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Fully Flared, one of the most popular skateboarding films ever, was perhaps the best portrayal of Marc Johnson's talents. Created by Lakai Limited Footwear in 2007. It was directed by Spike Jonze, Ty Evans, and Rick Howard.

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5. Pretty Sweet (2012)

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Produced jointly with Girl Skateboards and Chocolate Skateboards, two equipment makers, the 2012 film had a memorable part by Marc Johnson. The film also featured the director trio of Spike Jonze, Ty Evans, and Rick Howard.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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