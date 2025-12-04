Mark Andrews vs Travis Kelce vs George Kittle: Which top TE earns more after blockbuster Ravens deal

Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens walks off the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns (Getty Images via AFP) The Baltimore Ravens announced a massive contract extension for Mark Andrews The tight end market just shifted again, and this time, it’s Baltimore resetting the numbers. The Ravens on Wednesday announced that they have managed to lock in star TE Mark Andrews with a three-year, $39.3 million extension, securing the franchise’s all-time leading pass catcher for the long term.

The deal includes $26 million guaranteed, reaffirming Andrews’ status as one of the league’s most reliable offensive centrepieces.

GM Eric DeCosta said, “We are excited and proud to announce a three-year contract extension with Mark Andrews. Mark is an all-time Raven – a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community.”

But how does Andrews’ new contract stack up against two of the NFL’s premier tight ends, Travis Kelce and George Kittle? Here's a breakdown.

Mark Andrews — Baltimore Ravens

New Contract: 3 years, $39.3 million

Average Annual Value: $13.1 million per year

Guaranteed Money: $26 million

Baltimore’s investment signals continued faith in Andrews as the focal point of Lamar Jackson’s passing attack. While the deal does not make Andrews the highest-paid tight end in the league, he receives one of the strongest guaranteed-money totals at the position.

Travis Kelce — Kansas City Chiefs

Contract: 2 years, $34.25 million (signed April 2024)

Average Annual Value: $17.125 million per year

Guaranteed Money: $17 million

Kelce’s extension keeps him among the top earners despite entering the later stages of his career. His 2025 structure highlights his continued value to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, with a $4.5M base salary, a massive $12.5M roster bonus, and a $250,279 workout bonus.

George Kittle — San Francisco 49ers

Contract: 4 years, $76.4 million (signed April 2025)

Average Annual Value: $19.1 million per year

Guaranteed Money: $40 million

Kittle’s blockbuster extension still sets the market. His deal, worth $76.4 million and carrying $40 million guaranteed, keeps him in San Francisco through 2029 and stands as the richest contract ever signed by a tight end.

Who earns the most?

In terms of annual salary, the rankings are clear:

George Kittle — $19.1M per year

Travis Kelce — $17.125M per year

Mark Andrews — $13.1M per year

When it comes to guaranteed money:

George Kittle — $40M guaranteed

Mark Andrews — $26M guaranteed

Travis Kelce — $17M guaranteed