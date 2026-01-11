Matt LaFleur could land a job at Falcons; interesting link-up with Matt Ryan post Packers exit

Matt LaFleur could be forced out of Green Bay. After the Packers' defeat to the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card round, the head coach was asked about his future with the franchise. He did not give a direct answer, but stated that he intends to return next season.

“With all due respect to your question, now's not the time for that. I'm just hurting for these guys. I can only think about what just happened, and there will be time for that,” LaFleur told reporters. However, the decision lies with team president Ed Policy, who is expected to meet with LaFleur to begin contract negotiations.

Matt LeFleur contract

The Green Bay coach's Packers contract reportedly runs through the end of the 2026 season. His $5 million salary ranks lower than most of his peers.

Green Bay's disappointing season

The Packers blew an 18-point lead during Saturday's 31-27 wild-card round loss to the Bears. The team was 9-3-1 before losing five straight games to end the season. This came after Micah Parsons was ruled out with an injury.

"We're not where we want to be," LaFleur said. “I know we fought through a lot of adversity this year. Unfortunately, we didn't do enough to overcome that adversity. That's all of us collectively.”

"This is the greatest organization in the world, in my opinion," LaFleur added. "It's very humbling. I'm certainly disappointed right now, disappointed mostly for — well, not mostly — I'm disappointed for everybody that's associated with the Green Bay Packers. I'm disappointed for our locker room. I'm disappointed for our fans. I'm disappointed for our leadership, all our employees, everybody involved with the Green Bay Packers right now."

An offer from Atlanta Falcons?

Meanwhile, the Falcons hired former QB Matt Ryan as the president of football. The team interviewed Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Saturday. This comes after the firing of Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot.

Now, Ryan and LeFleur have some past connection. The link between them is from their time with the Falcons (2015–2016). While Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator, LaFleur was Matt Ryan’s direct Quarterbacks Coach.

Under LaFleur’s guidance, Ryan had his career-best season in 2016. He won the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The duo led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI.

‘New people’ for Falcons coach

Matt Ryan on Sunday said he’ll find ‘new people’ to bring the Falcons into the playoffs once again.“It’s been too long”

“You guys know it, football, it's about the people. The building is about the people, and there are a lot of really good people in that building who are already there. It starts at the top with Arthur Blank, and I am fortunate to be in this position, excited about the opportunity, and ready to get started,” Ryan said.