Matt Prater injury update: Will Bills kicker play against Jaguars on Sunday?

The Buffalo Bills are banking on kicker Matt Prater being available and effective for Sunday's 1 pm road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 41-year-old is considered day to day with a quadriceps injury that has sidelined him for 2 1/2 of the last three games. Bills head coach Sean McDermott described the nagging injury as “unfortunate," as reported by USA Today.

Also Read: Is Micah Parsons playing tonight vs Bears? Packers star shares injury update on 'painful recovery process'

Will Matt Prater play in Sunday's game? Prater is expected to play in Sunday's wild-card gam against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as reported by USA Today. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report. He sat out Wednesday's walkthrough, returned to full participation in Thursday's practice, and was held out of practice Friday as the Bills continued to manage his workload.

Prater aggravated his right quadriceps again during the season finale after the injury had already forced him to miss the two games prior.

The Bills added veteran Matthew Wright to the practice squad Tuesday but did not elevate him to the active roster, leaving Prater as teh lone kicker available for Sunday. Bills could turn to punter Mitch Wishnowsky to handle kickoffs and may opt to pursue two-point conversions following touchdowns.

Running back Ray Davis also serves as the Bills' unofficial emergency kicker. He converted an extra point during the preseason and handled an onside kick attempt in Week 10, and was named a first-team All-Pro kickoff returner on Saturday.

Also Read: Will TJ Watt and Lamar Jackson play Steelers vs Ravens on Sunday? Latest injury update in

Bills kicker depth chart Matt Prater

Matthew Wright

Tyler Bass (IR)

Ray Davis (emergency kicker)

Prater has been productive when available, converting 18 of 20 field goal attempts and 46 of 49 extra points for 100 points across 15 games this season. The 19-year veteran owns the NFL record with 82 field goals of at least 50 yards and previously held the league mark for the longest made field goal at 64 yards from 2013 to 2021, as reported by USA Today.