Will TJ Watt and Lamar Jackson play Steelers vs Ravens on Sunday? Latest injury update in

The Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens in the crucial Sunday Night Football matchup. This match will decide the AFC North crown and the playoff seed.

An update from both the Steelers and the Ravens indicates that both T.J. Watt and Lamar Jackson are likely to play the match.

T.J. Watt injury update and practice reports T.J. Watt, Pro Bowl linebacker, missed three games after suffering a lung injury while recovering from an emergency surgery.

Watt has expressed his will to play in the season finale against the Baltimore Ravens. He said via Brooke Pryor, “I feel really good. Not sure that I could’ve said that a week ago. ... I’m excited to play.”

Ian Rapaport, an NFL insider, also provided an update on his condition before this crucial game on Friday morning.

Rapaport said, “There was some optimism earlier in the week, and to my knowledge, nothing has waned. The only concerning thing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and TJ Watt is he has not been a full participant yet in practice. If he is not a full participant [Friday] then you really do wonder is he going to be out there for a ‘win-and-in’ game for the Steelers.”

Watt has been a star player for the Steelers ' defense game.

Lamar Jackson: injury update and game ready On the Ravens' side, Lamar Jackson is set to start Sunday despite dealing with a back contusion that prevented him from playing against the Green Bay Packers.

The Ravens confirmed Jackson participated fully in practice for the first time since early November, with the quarterback stating he is “100 per cent” ready to play. He said, “I'm gonna be out there.”

He added, “[I've been] doing a lot of treatment, trying to get the contusion out of there, as much as possible, but I feel great right now.”