Why is Lamar Jackson not playing today vs Packers? Injury update and return timeline
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 06:30 am IST
Lamar Jackson has been officially ruled out due to a back contusion. Backup Tyler Huntley is starting in his place.
Lamar Jackson is not playing in the Ravens' Week 17 game against Green Bay Packers on Saturday. He has been officially ruled out due to a back contusion sustained in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Backup Tyler Huntley is starting in his place.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.
