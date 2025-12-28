Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
Why is Lamar Jackson not playing today vs Packers? Injury update and return timeline

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 06:30 am IST
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens has been ruled out against the Packers.(Getty Images via AFP)
Lamar Jackson has been officially ruled out due to a back contusion. Backup Tyler Huntley is starting in his place.

Lamar Jackson is not playing in the Ravens' Week 17 game against Green Bay Packers on Saturday. He has been officially ruled out due to a back contusion sustained in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Backup Tyler Huntley is starting in his place.

    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

    Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
