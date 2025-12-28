Is Jordan Love injured? Why the Packers QB is not playing vs. Ravens as backup Malik Willis takes over

Jordan Love is out for the Green Bay Packers’ Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. The Packers officially ruled the quarterback out due to a concussion he suffered during their Week 16 loss to the Chicago Bears on December 21. Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.(Getty Images via AFP)

Love was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out on Friday. Backup quarterback Malik Willis is expected to start in his place, though he has dealt with his own issues this week. Willis missed Wednesday’s practice due to illness and was limited on Tuesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury.

Clayton Tune, who appeared in 13 games at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2023–24 season, has been elevated from the Packers’ practice squad and will serve as Willis’ backup.

What happened to Jordan Love?

Jordan Love was forced out of Saturday’s overtime loss to the Chicago Bears in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Bears defender Austin Booker. Love was evaluated in the blue medical tent, entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, and did not return to the game.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis replaced him and finished 9-of-11 passing for 121 yards and a touchdown.

While Love also suffered a left shoulder issue on the play, the concussion is the primary reason he is missing this week’s matchup. Despite limited participation in practice, Love did not fully clear the NFL’s five-stage concussion protocol, leading the Packers to rule him out.

Lamar Jackson also ruled out

The Baltimore Ravens will also be without their starting quarterback. Lamar Jackson has been ruled out against the Packers due to a back injury that forced him out of last weekend’s loss to the New England Patriots.

The Ravens listed the two-time MVP among their inactive players for Saturday’s must-win game. Jackson did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful on Baltimore’s Thursday injury report.