Justin Herbert injury news: Is Chargers QB hurt vs Texans? Fans spot concerning sign amid Week 17 struggle

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after being sacked by the Houston Texans (Getty Images via AFP) Justin Herbert struggled through the first half of the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday Justin Herbert struggled through the first half of the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday. The star quarterback completed just six of his nine attempts for 48 yards at the time of writing this story. However, what was concerning was the two sacks on the 27-year-old.

“Is Justin Herbert hurt?” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Another one posted a video of Herbert visibly struggling with his left hand.

“Justin Herbert was grimacing and favoring his fractured left hand after this sack, but is heading back on the field and didn’t see a trainer,” a third person tweeted.

Justin Herbert injury update

Herbert appeared to be favoring his left arm. That is the same arm that he broke a bone in his hand. The QB fractured a bone in his non-throwing hand during the first quarter of the Chargers’ 31–14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers depth chart

Offense

WR: Ladd McConkey; Keenan Allen; Derius Davis

LT: Jamaree Salyer; Austin Deculus

LG: Zion Johnson; Trevor Penning

C: Bradley Bozeman; Andre James

RG: Mekhi Becton; Bobby Hart

RT: Trey Pipkins III; Bobby Hart

TE: Oronde Gadsden; Will Dissly; Tyler Conklin

WR: Quentin Johnston; Tre’ Harris; KeAndre Lambert-Smith

QB: Justin Herbert; Trey Lance

FB: Scott Matlock

RB: Kimani Vidal; Omarion Hampton; Hassan Haskins

Defense

EDGE: Khalil Mack; Bud Dupree; Kyle Kennard

DL: Da’Shawn Hand; Justin Eboigbe

DL: Jamaree Caldwell; Scott Matlock

DL: Teair Tart; Otito Ogbonnia

EDGE: Tuli Tuipulotu; Odafe Oweh

LB: Daiyan Henley; Del’Shawn Phillips

LB: Denzel Perryman; Troy Dye; Marlowe Wax

CB: Tarheeb Still; Benjamin St-Juste

S: Derwin James Jr.; Tony Jefferson; Kendall Williamson

S: Elijah Molden; RJ Mickens

CB: Donte Jackson; Cam Hart; Nikko Reed

Special Teams

K: Cameron Dicker

P: JK Scott

H: JK Scott

LS: Josh Harris

KR: Derius Davis; KeAndre Lambert-Smith

PR: Derius Davis; Ladd McConkey; Tarheeb Still