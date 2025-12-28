Justin Herbert injury news: Is Chargers QB hurt vs Texans? Fans spot concerning sign amid Week 17 struggle
Justin Herbert struggled through the first half of the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday. The star quarterback completed just six of his nine attempts for 48 yards at the time of writing this story. However, what was concerning was the two sacks on the 27-year-old.
“Is Justin Herbert hurt?” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Another one posted a video of Herbert visibly struggling with his left hand.
“Justin Herbert was grimacing and favoring his fractured left hand after this sack, but is heading back on the field and didn’t see a trainer,” a third person tweeted.
Justin Herbert injury update
Herbert appeared to be favoring his left arm. That is the same arm that he broke a bone in his hand. The QB fractured a bone in his non-throwing hand during the first quarter of the Chargers’ 31–14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Los Angeles Chargers depth chart
Offense
WR: Ladd McConkey; Keenan Allen; Derius Davis
LT: Jamaree Salyer; Austin Deculus
LG: Zion Johnson; Trevor Penning
C: Bradley Bozeman; Andre James
RG: Mekhi Becton; Bobby Hart
RT: Trey Pipkins III; Bobby Hart
TE: Oronde Gadsden; Will Dissly; Tyler Conklin
WR: Quentin Johnston; Tre’ Harris; KeAndre Lambert-Smith
QB: Justin Herbert; Trey Lance
FB: Scott Matlock
RB: Kimani Vidal; Omarion Hampton; Hassan Haskins
Defense
EDGE: Khalil Mack; Bud Dupree; Kyle Kennard
DL: Da’Shawn Hand; Justin Eboigbe
DL: Jamaree Caldwell; Scott Matlock
DL: Teair Tart; Otito Ogbonnia
EDGE: Tuli Tuipulotu; Odafe Oweh
LB: Daiyan Henley; Del’Shawn Phillips
LB: Denzel Perryman; Troy Dye; Marlowe Wax
CB: Tarheeb Still; Benjamin St-Juste
S: Derwin James Jr.; Tony Jefferson; Kendall Williamson
S: Elijah Molden; RJ Mickens
CB: Donte Jackson; Cam Hart; Nikko Reed
Special Teams
K: Cameron Dicker
P: JK Scott
H: JK Scott
LS: Josh Harris
KR: Derius Davis; KeAndre Lambert-Smith
PR: Derius Davis; Ladd McConkey; Tarheeb Still
