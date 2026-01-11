Edit Profile
    Is Micah Parsons playing tonight vs Bears? Packers star shares injury update on 'painful recovery process'

    On Friday, Micah Parsons responded to a fan question about his recovery on X, writing, “This recovery process is incredibly challenging and painful.”

    Updated on: Jan 11, 2026 7:39 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Micah Parsons, the Green Bay Packers’ star edge rusher, attended the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. He was photographed arriving on forearm crutches and wearing a knee brace, accompanied by his friend and teammate, Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs.

    Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) walks off the field with help from medical personnel following an injury during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
    Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) walks off the field with help from medical personnel following an injury during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

    Parsons suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos. The injury, a non-contact knee tear while rushing the passer, was confirmed by MRI. He underwent surgery on December 29, 2025, and was placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2025–26 season, including the playoffs. Recovery typically takes 8–12 months, targeting a potential return in September 2026. During his first season with the Packers, Parsons played 14 games, recording 12.5 sacks and 83 pressures.

    Injury updates from Parsons

    On Friday, Parsons responded to a fan question about his recovery on X, writing, "This recovery process is incredibly challenging and painful. Every day, I must enter a state of attack mode to endure the excruciating pain. However, I am gradually improving, healing faster than anyone could have anticipated. I feel Gods hands all over me me through this difficult journey."

    Earlier in the week, Parsons shared videos of his early-stage recovery workouts on Instagram, including stationary bike sessions and unweighted leg extensions.

    Packers inactives vs. Bears

    WR Dontayvion Wicks

    RT Zach Tom

    QB Desmond Ridder

    CB Jaylin Simpson

    DE Collin Oliver

    WR Jakobie Keeney-James

    Bears inactives vs Packers

    Case Keenum, Third QB

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB

    Ruben Hyppolite II, LB

    Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE

    Jahdae Walker, WR

    Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB

    Luke Newman, OL

