Is Micah Parsons playing tonight vs Bears? Packers star shares injury update on 'painful recovery process'
Micah Parsons, the Green Bay Packers’ star edge rusher, attended the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. He was photographed arriving on forearm crutches and wearing a knee brace, accompanied by his friend and teammate, Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Parsons suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 15 against the Denver Broncos. The injury, a non-contact knee tear while rushing the passer, was confirmed by MRI. He underwent surgery on December 29, 2025, and was placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for the remainder of the 2025–26 season, including the playoffs. Recovery typically takes 8–12 months, targeting a potential return in September 2026. During his first season with the Packers, Parsons played 14 games, recording 12.5 sacks and 83 pressures.
Injury updates from Parsons
On Friday, Parsons responded to a fan question about his recovery on X, writing, "This recovery process is incredibly challenging and painful. Every day, I must enter a state of attack mode to endure the excruciating pain. However, I am gradually improving, healing faster than anyone could have anticipated. I feel Gods hands all over me me through this difficult journey."
Earlier in the week, Parsons shared videos of his early-stage recovery workouts on Instagram, including stationary bike sessions and unweighted leg extensions.
Packers inactives vs. Bears
WR Dontayvion Wicks
RT Zach Tom
QB Desmond Ridder
CB Jaylin Simpson
DE Collin Oliver
WR Jakobie Keeney-James
Bears inactives vs Packers
Case Keenum, Third QB
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB
Ruben Hyppolite II, LB
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE
Jahdae Walker, WR
Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB
Luke Newman, OL